Some users are reporting a worrying issue with the Pixel 9 Pro XL — what you need to know

While the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL might come with several fantastic features, it appears that some users have found an issue with one of the most basic smartphone components — the touchscreen.

Originally reported by Android Authority, several users on Reddit have reported issues with the screen of their new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with the corners of the screens apparently not registering touch inputs. The initial post by user u/Lean_account shared an image of an input tracker on their Pixel, showing the issues occurring in the corners of the screen. The user also states that they booted the phone in safe mode and fully reset the phone, but it made no difference.

Another user, u/dcdttu, stated that the bottom left and right corners are unresponsive, but both work normally on the lock screen. Other users have reported similar issues, with one user stating that they have experienced the same touchscreen problem on their regular Google Pixel 9. We have reached out to Google for comment on the issue and will update this article as soon as we have a statement.

(Image credit: u/Lean_account @ Reddit)

Touchscreen issues can be one of the harder faults to diagnose as there can be several factors. The most common reason is usually down to screen protectors interrupting the inputs, but the new Pixels don't come with pre-applied protectors, and the users said they aren't using their own, but the issues still occur. Therefore a software bug seems like the next most likely cause.

Smartphone releases are rarely perfect, and there are always some bugs that creep through testing. For the time being, we can only hope that this is simply a software issue and that a fix will soon arrive. We should mention that we were unable to replicate the fault in our own Pixel 9 Pro XL, although that does not mean the fault is not present in other models.

In the meantime, we have a breakdown of how to protect your new phone so that you don't add physical damage to the list of your potential smartphone problems.

