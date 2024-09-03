Samsung Galaxy S24 FE charging speed revealed — here’s what you need to know

A recent leak has revealed the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's max charging speed, and it might be disappointing for some.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has seen a fair few leaks recently, including most of the expected specs for the device. However, we had yet to see how fast the phone would charge, although we had our suspicions that it might not match the best phones.

But now, according to a recent leak reported by The Tech Outlook from a listing for the S24 FE in the TUBV Rheinland database, we know that the Galaxy S24 FE has a rating of DC 9; 2.77 amps, which is about 25 watts.

However, there is no mention of the wireless charging speed, but we do expect it to be a feature on the phone. As wired charging speeds go, 25W is pretty standard for Samsung with the Galaxy S24 featuring the same charging speed.

(Image credit: TDRA)

Plus, 25W is also the top-level charging speed for every Samsung FE model that is currently available, so it might be disappointing for those looking for an upgrade. So, using the S24 charging speeds, you can expect the Galaxy S24 SE to reach about 54% charge after thirty minutes of charging.

Thanks to recent leaks, we know a fair amount about what to expect from Samsung's new phone. So far it looks like the S24 FE will come with a 6.7-inch display that could reach as high as 1,900 nits.

It also appears that the phone will come with an Exynos 2400e processor, and others claim that North American versions could have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. There are rumors that Samsung's affordable smartphone will get some Galaxy AI features, however, we don't know which ones just yet.

The most recent rumor has the Galaxy S24 FE releasing in October, however, it should be noted that nothing has been confirmed as of yet. In the meantime, we have a breakdown of the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, which included the release of the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.