Don’t miss out! The best Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder deal is expiring soon

The Samsung Galaxy Ultra 25 will be released on February 7. That means Galaxy S25 preorder deals will soon expire. I've been tracking cell phone deals for over a decade and some of the biggest savings can usually be found before a phone's official release.

So I'm here to remind you that you can still get up to $900 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung. Additionally, you can get up to a $350 Samsung credit for free. Yes, there will be new deals available after February 7, but it's not likely they'll get better than this.

Up to $350 credit! Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $900 off Galaxy S25 Plus preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get up to a $350 Samsung credit with purchase. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones.

To get this deal, you'll need to trade-in an eligible device. A phone like the iPhone 16 Pro Max will fetch you a $700 trade-in credit, whereas Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold 6, Fold 5, or Galaxy S24 Ultra will fetch you the full $900 credit. The bonus freebie credit is also dependent on which Galaxy S25 Ultra model you buy.

As for the phone itself, in our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we said this phone pushes the boundaries of AI on a smartphone. We found Galaxy AI is more practical and personable on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For example, the phone has its own personal data engine that can recommend routines based on your activities, such as asking if you want to turn Bluetooth on when you get in the car. If you have a Galaxy Ring or Watch, Galaxy AI is even smart enough to turn off your Samsung TV when you've fallen asleep.

