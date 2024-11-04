A cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could happen after all

It may open the flip style phone to more people

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
(Image credit: Future)

According to the latest rumors, Samsung might be working on a Galaxy Z Flip FE. Of course, that comes after leaks suggesting that the company is not working on the phone. It's hard to pin down whether we'll get our hands on a more affordable Flip or not.

The latest rumor was spotted by 9To5Google and comes from Lanzuk on the Korean language site Naver. It claims Samsung is working to bring a Galaxy Z Flip FE to the market in 2025, though the rumor didn't narrow down when we'd see the phone in the next year. The leak says a "schedule has not yet set," so we'll have to wait until the launch windows Samsung is working with inches closer to learn more.

That is, of course, if this rumor is accurate and the phone launches at all. Logically, it makes sense — Samsung has FE versions of many of its phones. The FE versions of the S series phones bring many of the best features to an affordable package, and we've heard heavy rumblings about a Galaxy Z Fold FE coming, too.

Naver isn't the only leak. On October 31, leaker Jukanlosreve, who has a fairly strong track record, posted on X with a similar rumor. Like the leak from Naver, they claimed that the exact release windows aren't confirmed but that the phone is coming. This report also mentioned a Galaxy S25 Slim, which could go head-to-head with the iPhone 17 Slim, which we've heard so much about.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is already the company's cheapest foldable phone, an FE that pairs back some features to decrease the price could attract a whole new audience to the foldable space. Or it could flop. The only way to find out is for Samsung to release the phone and go head-to-head with the cheaper Moto Razr.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

TOPICS