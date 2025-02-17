Samsung Galaxy S25’s best new AI feature could come to S24 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 owners frustrated by the repeated delays to the One UI 7 release potentially have some good news. According to the leaker Tarun Vats, the Samsung Galaxy S25’s best new AI feature is likely to be added to last year’s handset as part of the stable One UI 7 release when it finally emerges.

“The Galaxy S25's ‘Audio Eraser’ feature is most likely coming to the Galaxy S24 series with the One UI 7 update!”, Vats wrote on X.

For those unfamiliar, Audio Eraser leverages artificial intelligence to detect and remove unwanted noise — wind, passing cars, city hubbub, etc. — leaving just the sounds that you intended to capture. It’s very handy for those who regularly use their phone to take video in challenging conditions.

In fact, it doesn’t even need to be video taken on the phone itself — as our Senior Channel Editor for Phones John Velasco found in his extensive testing of Audio Eraser, it will work on any video. As you can see from the included clips, it’s an impressive feature.

The good news about S25 hand-me-downs doesn’t stop there. The next day, Vats returned to suggest that two more AI features would be passed down to older models.

While LOG Video is only “confirmed” for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Best Face will apparently roll out to all Galaxy S24, S23 and S22 models with the One UI 7 update.

LOG video recording gives video editors more control over color grading on captured footage. Though undeniably a niche feature, it can get very good results in the right hands, as John found when testing the S25 Ultra’s LOG Video implementation earlier this month.

Best Face is far more mainstream and extremely useful. As long as you have motion photos enabled, it lets you go into any photo and pick from a number of possible faces caught in the moments leading up to the photo being taken, ensuring that nobody is pulling a strange expression or caught with their eyes closed.

These are all exciting extra features, but the bad news is that Samsung doesn’t seem in any rush to get the update to older handsets. In another post on X, Vats says that Six One UI 7 beta updates are expected for the S24, with the last one arriving in April.

Samsung is expected to roll out SIX One UI 7 beta updates for the Galaxy S24.Beta 4: Drops in February.Beta 5: Lands in March.Beta 6: Arrives in April, paving the way for the feature-packed stable release. The wait will be worth it pic.twitter.com/8eqPprxV2oFebruary 14, 2025

That means we could be looking at May for the final stable release — by which point the Android 15 operating system on which it’s based will be nine months old.