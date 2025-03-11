Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak could be bad news for battery life — what we know

News
By
published

The trade-off for a thinner design

samsung galaxy s25 edge mockups at galaxy unpacked 2025
(Image credit: Future)

Despite none yet being available to buy, ultra-thin phones seem to be the big tech trend of 2025, with the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge due alongside handsets built by Chinese manufacturers like Honor and Tecno.

For thin-phone skeptics, the worry is what this obsession with thinness will do to battery life. It appears that fear is at least somewhat justified, as a new leak has revealed Samsung’s entry will be 100mAh smaller than the regular Galaxy S25.

The Tech Outlook spotted two battery listings for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge which carry a rated value of 3,786mAh. Even assuming that’s a rated value and the typical value will be 3,900mAh as tipped elsewhere, that’s still a worrying development.

The regular Samsung Galaxy S25 carries a 4,000mAh battery, and although it fared pretty well in our battery test, lasting for 15 hours and 43 minutes of website browsing over a cell connection, it has a relatively small 6.2-inch screen.

Leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 Edge will have half an inch more screen, matching the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. This also did well in the same battery test, achieving a time of 16:55 before running out of juice. But while phones with bigger screens usually compensate with a larger battery, the S25 Edge won’t have that — in fact, it’ll be 1,000mAh smaller than the 4,900mAh Plus model.

Fatal flaw or mild inconvenience?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back

(Image credit: Future)

All of this adds up to a phone that may be a tricky sell to power users. This could be offset by support for fast charging, but rumor has it that the S25 Edge will only match the 25W wired charging of the regular model, and not the 45W speeds of the Plus and Ultra versions.

But to keep things in perspective, the battery life on the regular S25 is better than most people need.

Smartphone owners have gotten used to the nightly charging ritual associated with ownership, and as long as it gets through a day, most people won’t mind. It’s only when it badly undershoots that low-bar aim — like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — that people are truly disappointed.

There’s also an argument that says ultra-thin phones simply aren’t aimed at power users, or those who obsess over the minutia of specs and comparison tables.

Galaxy S25 Plus held in the hand.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The only real advantage is weight and aesthetics, neither of which matter all that much to people looking to eke as much life out of their handsets as possible.

It’s still not clear if there is much market for ultra-thin smartphones, but we should find out soon. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may well be the first out of the gate, with a release rumored for as early as next month.

That would give Samsung a march on its rivals, but if not, it’ll likely arrive in the summer alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs just leaked for the super-thin phone — and there's some surprises
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockup at galaxy unpacked
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — 7 biggest rumors you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might not match the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s charging speeds
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air tipped for massive battery upgrade despite the thin design — here's what you need to know
Galaxy S25 Edge prototype next to iPhone 17 Air render
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. iPhone 17 Air: What we know so far
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim leaker just tipped key specs for iPhone 17 Air rival
Latest in Phones
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could finally get this feature from the best foldable phones thanks to One UI 7
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching this iconic feature — and there's serious backlash
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 could give your iPhone a whole new Vision Pro-inspired look
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockups at galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak could be bad news for battery life — what we know
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 — all the rumors so far
Pixel 9a render next to iPhone 16e
iPhone 16e vs. Pixel 9a: which mid-range phone could win?
Latest in News
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could finally get this feature from the best foldable phones thanks to One UI 7
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching this iconic feature — and there's serious backlash
Horizon Forbidden West on PC
AI-powered PlayStation characters are being tested at Sony — what we know
(L-R) Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean and Gene Hackman as Edward &quot;Brill&quot; Lyle in &quot;Enemy of the State&quot;
Prime Video’s top 10 has just been crashed by a ‘90s action-thriller with Will Smith — now's the perfect time to stream it
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 could give your iPhone a whole new Vision Pro-inspired look
Asus VU Air Ionizer Monitor on desk with person relaxed in office chair
This Asus monitor acts as a makeshift air purifier — your allergies will thank you later
More about phones
OnePlus 13

OnePlus is ditching this iconic feature — and there's serious backlash
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone

iOS 19 could give your iPhone a whole new Vision Pro-inspired look
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could finally get this feature from the best foldable phones thanks to One UI 7
See more latest
Most Popular
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could finally get this feature from the best foldable phones thanks to One UI 7
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching this iconic feature — and there's serious backlash
(L-R) Will Smith as Robert Clayton Dean and Gene Hackman as Edward &quot;Brill&quot; Lyle in &quot;Enemy of the State&quot;
Prime Video’s top 10 has just been crashed by a ‘90s action-thriller with Will Smith — now's the perfect time to stream it
Horizon Forbidden West on PC
AI-powered PlayStation characters are being tested at Sony — what we know
Asus VU Air Ionizer Monitor on desk with person relaxed in office chair
This Asus monitor acts as a makeshift air purifier — your allergies will thank you later
Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha and David Alpay as Jade in &quot;From&quot; season 3
‘From’ season 4 producers reveal release window — and I’m starting to get nervous
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 could give your iPhone a whole new Vision Pro-inspired look
Synseer healthbuds
This new pair of earbuds wants to track your health like a smartwatch — but there's a hefty price tag
Google Calendar app on iPhone
Google Calendar is about to get a Gemini AI upgrade, and it makes more sense than you'd think
The cast of Bodies Bodies Bodies, including Lee Pace as Greg, Amandla Stenberg as Sophie, Maria Bakalova as Bee, Chase Myha&#039;la Herrold as Jordan, Pete Davidson as David, Chase Sui Wonders as Emma, and Rachel Sennott as Alice, scream and laugh poolside
Tubi is losing this overlooked slasher comedy starring Pete Davidson — stream it for free now