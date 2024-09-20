OnePlus’ OxygenOS 15 just tipped to steal these features from iOS 18

OnePlus' next generation of OxygenOS is taking some cues from Apple's iOS 18, if not copying it directly.

This news was reported initially by Smatprix, who broke down some of the noteworthy changes coming for OxygenOS 15. These include an entire revamp of the control center.

While the report doesn't show off the actual images, it does give us a good idea of what to expect. The new control center supposedly includes a 2x2 media player, a 1x2 brightness slider, and a 1x2 volume panel. Another significant change is that the notifications and the control center have been split, something rumored to be coming in Android 16.

The update also allows users to customize the control center, like we can do with iOS 18's control center. It's also possible to switch back to the previous layout with ease. The control center isn't the only iOS-based change; the volume slider has also been updated. The new slider, similar to Apple phones, starts larger but narrows if pressed again.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Aside from changes to the control center, OxygenOS 15 will also reintroduce Live Photos, which are functionally the same as iPhones (even the name is the same). However, there's no word on whether OxygenOS will let you turn them into a single video like iPhones. There are also a few customization options, including turning the lock screen 3D. Still, overall, they're not as detailed as the iPhone's home screen customization.

Finally, the new update will reportedly introduce a dynamic island for notifications, similar to the iPhone 16's dynamic island. This new screen detail sits atop the center punch hole instead of off to the left. Long-time OnePlus fans are also in for a treat, as the update will see the return of the Never Settle Easter egg. The Easter egg appears when you type 1+ into the calendar and hit the equal sign, causing the Never Settle to pop up again.

OxygenOS' beta is expected to drop either at the end of the month or early next month. While we don't precisely know which phones can use it, we have reviews for both the OnePlus 12 and the One Plus 12R, which are likely candidates.

