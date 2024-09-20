Samsung Galaxy S25 leak just tipped charging speed — it's not good news

We still have plenty of time until we get to play with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but that isn't stopping the leakers from digging up every piece of information they can find on Samsung's upcoming phones.

Most of the leaks have been good news, such as Samsung making the bezels of the S25 Ultra even thinner than those found on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest leak, which comes from Gizmochina, claims that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will charge more slowly than we might have hoped.

iPhone 16 Pro Max EXPERT Review: Worth the Upgrade? - YouTube Watch On

The information came from China’s 3C certification website, where Gizmochina spotted regulatory filings for two Galaxy phones. There's the SM-S9310, the model number for the base Galaxy S25, and SM-S9360, the model number for the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Android Authority confirmed the listing, showing maximum charging speeds of 45W on the Galaxy S25 Plus, which is a solid number. However, the listing shows the maximum charging speed of the base Galaxy S25 as 25W, which is slower than expected for a phone scheduled to launch in 2025.

However, it's worth noting that Samsung has offered 25W wired charging on the base models since the Galaxy S20 was released in 2020, so it's not entirely shocking that the company may stay on that path. Still, with companies like OnePlus offering 80W or 100W on affordable flagship phones, it feels like Samsung is lagging behind the competition. Will it matter for Samsung, which will sell tons of Galaxy S25 phones across the series? Probably not, but it's still not ideal for consumers.

The listing also notes that neither phone comes with a charging adapter in the box, but that's hardly news, as none of the best phones include a charging brick anymore.

