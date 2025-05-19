Exclusive: OnePlus Pad 3 launches in June with Snapdragon 8 Elite, a new design and 'remote Mac control'

The OnePlus Pad 3, the sequel to the top-ranked device on our best Android tablets guide available today, is debuting on June 5, TG has learned in an exclusive interview with Celina Shi, Chief Marketing Officer at OnePlus Europe.

As well as the reveal date, Shi had some fascinating insight on what OnePlus' new tablet will offer, such as upgraded internals, smarter software and a fresh look.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

"In just two short years, we have built a strong reputation for bringing the most powerful and productive tablets to the market," said Shi. We continue this legacy with the OnePlus Pad 3," which she adds is "ready to redefine the Android tablet market in 2025."

The chipset you were hoping for

As we'd hope, OnePlus is using a mighty chipset in the Pad 3 — the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is, in fact, the first tablet to use this chip, Shi says, though several smartphones like the OnePlus 13 have used this silicon for months already.

Samsung's current Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra models use a Dimensity 9300 Plus chip, while Apple sticks with it own A-series and M-series chips for the latest iPads like the iPad Air and iPad Pro, so it'll be an exciting three-horse race when we get the Pad 3 into our lab for testing.

New productivity features for Android and Apple users alike

To nobody's surprise, the OnePlus Pad 3 will run OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, just like the OnePlus 13 series. As well as the general benefits of the new OS version, the Pad 3 will bring an update to Open Canvas, the dynamic multi-app interface seen on the Pad 2 and the OnePlus Open foldable.

"OnePlus' Open Canvas… is the absolute best way to multitask across big screen devices," says Shi. " It allows you to have multiple separate programs open at once and flick between them quickly and easily, making sure nothing gets in the way of your work." Shi also promised that Open Canvas is better, but elected not to elaborate further.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Apple users, not just existing OnePlus or Android users, will benefit from owning a Pad 3 thanks to some other software upgrades. Shi explains that the OnePlus Pad 3 introduces "new apps and functionality to help Apple Mac users, including remote Mac control and easy file sharing via drag-and-drop."

Remote Mac control, first seen on the Oppo Find N5, the latest foldable from OnePlus' stablemate, allows users to remotely and securely mirror their Mac desktop, with trackpad gestures and a full keyboard offered on-screen as needed. It's something you can't do with an iPad or iPhone, and could be useful for people who need access to a Mac's files at home or work while out and about.

A new and blue look

Design-wise, the OnePlus Pad 3 goes in a new direction with its rear camera block. The first and second OnePlus Pads had a rear camera in a circular block placed in the center of the long side of the device. Now however, the camera has moved to the top left corner in a pill-shaped bump, a more typical tablet camera placement that Shi describes as "a fresh, sleek look."

Shi also told us about the Pad 3's new color: Storm Blue, which is apparently "a dusty royal blue that whispers class and style anywhere you go." This was specified as the European colorway, which suggests other regions could get different colorways, although OnePlus hasn't offered this on any of its previous tablets sold in Europe or North America.

The OnePlus Pad 3's open sale date remains a secret, but Shi confirmed that pre-orders will open on launch day with "a selection of early-bird discounts and incentives," all on offer from OnePlus' website.

Taking in all these details as a whole, it's clear that OnePlus has high hopes for the Pad 3, and going by the quality of its previous tablets, it has good reason to be. While we don't have any official info on what display specs, battery tech or accessories the OnePlus Pad 3 will have, there are only a few weeks to wait until we find out on launch day. We'll let you know as soon as we have hands-on time with the OnePlus Pad 3, and give you a full review and verdict as soon as we can.