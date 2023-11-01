This early Black Friday deal lets you snag a 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max for free

Apple might’ve increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year over last year’s model, but that’s not stopping resellers and wireless carriers from offering generous discounts. While most of the best iPhone deals require you to trade-in an existing phone to get a discount on the new iPhone 15, Amazon’s early Black Friday deal happening right now doesn’t require one. And that’s music to our ears!

This kind of iPhone deal rarely happens, especially when it’s one of the most expensive models in the series with the highest storage option. However, in order for you to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or any other iPhone 15 model), you’ll need to sign up with Boost Infinite’s $60/month unlimited plan for 36 months.

1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $1,599 now $0.01 @Amazon Just pay a penny and you can get the 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max for a penny. Considering how it normally costs $1,599 to buy outright, you won’t have to worry about that upfront cost with this early Black Friday deal.

Apple’s best flagship phone has everything, including the best phone battery life around, outstanding cameras, and new experiences courtesy of Apple’s revamped iOS 17 software.

You’re essentially paying for the cell phone plan and nothing more. While there are cheaper cell phone plans around, $60/month is the average cost of most unlimited plans. Unlike other offers that still require you to pay off the cost of a new iPhone after trade-in credits are applied, this one eliminates any of those barriers — leaving you with having to pay just a penny at checkout.

Three years sounds like an awful long time, but you’re getting an iPhone that’s sure to last that long. In our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, we noted how Apple improved the camera’s performance with the addition of a new 5x telephoto camera, lighter design thanks to its titanium frame, best in-class performance courtesy of the A17 Pro chip, and a super long battery life.