iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Everything you need to know

Update: Our iPhone SE 4 live blog is tracking all the last-minute rumors and leaks ahead of Apple’s big launch. Follow along now.

The iPhone SE 4 looks likely to launch this week, and all the rumors are pointing to it being one of the most intriguing Apple releases in a while. As with any new release, a lot of people will be wondering if it is time to consider an upgrade.

Recently, we compared the iPhone SE 4 to the iPhone 16 and found that it was surprisingly close. However, if you just bought an iPhone 16 you’re unlikely to consider changing devices just yet. If you happen to be using an older device like the iPhone 15, however, then there is a lot more to consider.

The iPhone 15 has always occupied a slightly awkward spot compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 series. While the phone features a great battery life, excellent cameras and the A16 chip, it lacked access to certain features that were some of the main selling points.

When it comes to the SE series, it aims to be more affordable than the mainline iPhones. So, the question is if the iPhone SE 4 will offer enough for the price to be worth upgrading. We have compiled a full list of all the rumored differences to help you make that choice.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Rumored specs sheet

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone SE 4 (rumored) iPhone 15 Price under $500 $799 Display 6.1-inch OLED 6.1 inches Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz Rear cameras 48MP main 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide Front camera 12MP 12MP Processor A18 A16 Bionic RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery size 3,279mAh 3,349mAh

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Rumored availability and price

Currently, the common consensus is that Apple plans to announce the iPhone SE 4 later this week on Wednesday, February 19th. If accurate then we'd expect the pre-orders to go live on the following Friday, which is February 21. Then we would likely see the phone go on sale on the following Friday, meaning around February 28.

While we don't know for certain what is going to be announced, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman seems pretty confident the iPhone SE 4 will take center stage. However, the big question remains how much it will cost and if it's a good deal vs the iPhone 15.

For reference, the iPhone 15 originally launched for $799 for the 256GB model, and the 128GB model cost $699. For the most part, those prices haven't changed when buying from Apple's store, although there are some great iPhone 15 deals if you know where to look.

We've heard rumors that the iPhone SE 4 will launch at around $500 compared to the iPhone SE 2022, which cost $430 at launch. As prices go this would be a pretty reasonable increase and match the Google Pixel 8a. However, the price might be higher.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Design and display

There's been a fair few leaks regarding the iPhone SE 4, including what appears to be the entire specs sheet for the device. Not only did we get a specs list, but we also saw several images online of iPhone SE 4 dummy models. The units all resemble the iPhone 14 in design, showing off a flat-edge bezel.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 was designed with smoother overall edges, making it much more comfortable to hold than the iPhone 14. One thing lacking from the iPhone 15 was the Action button seen on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Judging from the dummy models it looks like the same is going to be true for the iPhone SE 4.

On the plus side, it looks like both phones will have the same 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also appears that the iPhone SE 4 won't have the dynamic island, something that did appear on the iPhone 15.

Now, there is some speculation that Apple could be planning an iPhone SE 4 Plus that could feature a 6.7-inch display. However, it seems any mention of such a device faded over time so its appearance seems unlikely.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Cameras

The iPhone 15 was one of the standout camera phones of its time, especially the improved 48MP main camera and the 12MP-ultrawide. The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to get the same main camera, but it's only getting the one with there being no ultrawide option. While it is a step up from the iPhone SE 2022's 12MP rear camera, it's still sad to only see one option.

We expect the iPhone SE 4 to have the same 12MP selfie camera as other phones, so it won't be especially standout. However, it's still an improvement over the 7MP camera on the prior model.

While the camera might be lacking, we hope that Apple is working to incorporate some of the mainline iPhone's photo software into the iPhone SE 4. For instance, we'd like to see features like night mode, Cinematic mode video and Photographic Styles.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Performance

The iPhone 15 launched with the A16 chip and managed to get the most out of it at the time, even with the lower RAM. For instance, when we tested it we found that the chip outperformed the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has the same A16 chip.

Usually, in our tests, Apple's chips score much higher in the single-core score. The iPhone 15 managed to outscore every other device at the time with ease, and only really fell behind the Galaxy S24's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in multicore scores. However, the iPhone 15 still suffered at only having a middling 6GB of RAM.

We expect the iPhone SE 4 to be at least somewhat compatible in power compared to the iPhone 16. The SE 4 is expected to come with the same A18 chip and an impressive 8GB of RAM. As such, we'd expect the iPhone SE 4 to be much more powerful than the iPhone 15, which is what we saw in the iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 breakdown.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Battery and Charging

There are reports that the iPhone SE 4 is going to get a much larger battery than the iPhone SE 2022. According to reports the battery is going from 2,018 mAh to 3,279 mAh. However, the iPhone 15 still has a larger battery at 3,349mAh, so will likely last longer.

It also appears that any chance of Apple's lightning cable returning is for naught, as it looks like the iPhone SE 4 could make use of a USB-C cable to charge. While we don't know the charging rates, we'd expect the iPhone SE 4 to support 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging like the iPhone 14.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Software and Apple Intelligence

We expect the iPhone SE 4 to come preinstalled with iOS 18, as well as five generations of full updates. However, the biggest strength of the iPhone SE 4 is the possiblity that it could feature Apple Intelligence, something the iPhone 15 missed out on.

The issue the iPhone 15 had was that it simply lacked the RAM that was reportedly needed to make use of the feature. Considering the Apple Intelligence features have been a major selling point for the iPhone 16, we can only expect that the iPhone SE 4 will have the same.

If accurate, the iPhone SE would mean a much cheaper entry point into an improved Siri, as well as features like Writing Tools, Photo Cleanup and Genmoji. This could make the iPhone SE 4 a real steal, so long as the price is right.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 15: Outlook

When comparing two phones there are a lot of factors, and the iPhone SE 4 has the advantage over the older iPhone 15 in a lot of places. However, it isn't completely clear-cut just yet. The minimal camera options on the SE 4 mean that it will have to have access to Apple Intelligence to improve output, something the iPhone 15 doesn't need.

However, there's no doubt that the iPhone SE 4 has the edge in power and performance if it does come with an A18 chip. However, you can quite comfortably run most programs and games on the iPhone 15 with no issue, so the only real place you're seeing the difference is in AI.

Apple Intelligence, as mentioned, is the real clincher here. If the iPhone SE 4 has access to the AI, or if it only has a few, then there's no reason not to consider an upgrade. However, it is worth noting that there are rumors that Apple plans to charge for a lot of Apple Intelligence features in the future.

For now, we will have to wait and see what is true from the rumors and what is not. However, if only half of what we've heard is accurate, then there's no reason to doubt that the iPhone SE 4 will find a place in our best cheap phones list.