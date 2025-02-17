Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak claims big design changes could be on the way — what we know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is still a few months away yet, but that hasn’t stopped us hearing rumors about the upcoming foldable. Leaker @PandaFlashPro has just posted a bunch of information about the phone on X, giving us an idea about improvements that could help cement the device as one of the best foldable phones.

A leaker claims the Z Flip 7 may get several design upgrades, including a stronger hinge thanks to a “new internal structure.” It’s also rumored to have a less visible crease and completely new flexible glass. If true, this could help Samsung catch up to rivals who have already minimized creases in their foldables.

Z Flip 7 Confirmed.Improve Hing Durability due to New Internal Structure | Less Visible Crease | Display High Efficiency | All New Flexible Glass | ProScaler | Bigger Vapor Chamber | Next Generation of ProVisual Engine | bit Faster charging speed with same 25w | Thinner body.February 15, 2025

Thickness may also be reduced as a result of this new design, with PandaFlashPro noting that the Z Flip 7 could have a thinner body. Considering the Z Flip 6 is only 6.9mm when unfolded, there is certainly room to make the Z Flip 7 a little skinnier — especially since the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be just 4mm thick.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s ProScaler is also said to be on the way, which could improve the image quality on the Z Flip 7’s screen. This technology originated on Samsung TVs, promising to improve the quality and color of images in real-time with the help of AI. While it can’t perform miracles, it’s said that it can offer up to 43% better images on the S25 series — a figure we hope will continue only the Z Flip 7.

PandaFlashPro also claims that we will see a bigger vapor chamber, which will improve cooling and prevent heat buildup, which will be useful for high-performance features like gaming and on-device AI. Likewise higher display efficiency should offer better battery performance, and less heat build-up during everyday use.

Finally there’s the promise that the Z Flip 7 will come packing a new version of Samsung’s ProVisual Engine AI photography tools, and charging that is a “bit faster”. However this seems to be referring to charging time, rather than the power draw — which will reportedly remain at 25W.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Galaxy Z Flip 7, though we are expecting it to arrive sometime this summer alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In the meantime be sure to check out all the latest news and rumors in our official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 hub.

