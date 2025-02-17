Samsung Galaxy S25 users are facing charging issues — what you need to know

Several Samsung Galaxy S25 users have taken to forums to complain about charging speeds on their new Galaxy S25 Plus or Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Posts on Reddit and the Samsung Community site (via Android Police) have noted slow charging speeds or even interruptions to power when plugging in their new Plus or Ultra Samsung. This is despite the chargers working fine with these users' previous Samsung phones, and the S25 showing the fast-charging label while powering up.

Even users who bought Samsung's own 45W charger and cable combo are suffering from these issues.

These users have found that disabling fast charging within the Galaxy S25's settings at least make the charging consistent, albeit slower. In terms of a more official response, Samsung's Italian X account responded to a user who had the same problem earlier in February to explain that a future update would fix the issue. For now, the representative recommended using the cable from the Galaxy S25's box (a 3-amp cable rather than the 5-amp one that comes with Samsung's 45W charger) to keep charging speeds consistent but slow, similar to the Settings menu method.

This charging fuss is not a problem for the base Galaxy S25, since it only offers 25W wired charging. So count yourself lucky if you've decided to upgrade to Samsung’s smallest and cheapest flagship model this time around.

Old specs, new problems

(Image credit: Future)

We see problems with newly-launched phones a lot, since bugs can come from unexpected places. But these issue is still quite odd because the Galaxy S25's wired charging specs are all the same as the Galaxy S24 models that preceded them, and as previous models going all the way back to the Galaxy S20 series.

One would have thought that using the same standards for five years would make problems like this unlikely.

Hopefully the Samsung Italia account is telling the truth and soon a software update will make this all a thing of the past. But if you've lost faith in Samsung because of this, or perhaps because of a different issue like the Galaxy S25 Ultra's astrophotography banding glitch, allow us to direct you to our best Android phones guide, where you can find the best non-iPhone devices made by many other well-respected phone makers.