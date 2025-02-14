No, not the Apple Watch — 7 reasons why Ray-Ban Meta glasses are my go-to wearable for long runs

Running has always been one of my favorite activities. I ran my first marathon when I was 13 years old and haven’t stopped. My nickname was “Wheels” in high school because I was always on the go— hitting the pavement, trails or track. Still, I relish the opportunity to connect with nature, challenge myself, and well, you get the idea.



I enjoy running with my Apple Watch, but my favorite wearable isn’t what you might expect – Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have completely elevated my long runs.

From real-time weather updates to emergency recording, these innovative glasses have seamlessly integrated technology into my workouts, offering a range of features that enhance safety, convenience, and motivation. Here’s why if I’m running any distance longer than 4 miles, I don’t leave home without them. Of course, I still need my phone with me either in the pocket of my leggings or in my armband, but I never need to reach for it when I'm wearing the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Have you ever been out on a walk or run and it suddenly starts downpouring? Before you left the house you thought you had a solid 30 minutes only to discover a mile or two out that you’re drenched and have to slosh back home?

While a phone offers real-time weather updates, pulling it out while running isn’t ideal. But while wearing my Ray-Ban Meta glasses, I say, “Hey Meta, when will it start raining?” and I’ll get an immediate update. This also goes for snow, humidity, pollen count, or other weather updates.

2. Precise location tracking

I have a very poor sense of direction. I have stories of getting lost while running 5Ks, leading an entire cross country team to a different course, and running miles in the wrong direction.

Luckily, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses have built-in GPS functionality that offer real-time location tracking. Whether I’m in a trail alone in the woods or in a new part of town, Meta guides me through unfamiliar terrain with ease. I can rely on accurate directions and stay informed about my current position, reducing the risk of getting lost.

3. Distance measurement

Understanding my progress is vital for setting and achieving goals. By adjusting the location settings within the Meta View app, the glasses provide detailed metrics on the distance I've covered, helping me monitor my performance. Additionally, they can estimate the distance to objects ahead, which is particularly useful for gauging upcoming landmarks or planning intervals.

4. Emergency recording capabilities

While running I’ve seen lost dogs, car accidents, and have generally felt unsafe at times. Safety is a paramount concern during solo runs. The Meta Ray-Bans are equipped with a discreet recording feature that can be activated if needed.

In case of unexpected incidents, having the ability to record my surroundings provides an added layer of security and peace of mind. I can also stream live videos to my social media accounts or make phone calls to ensure I stay safe.

5. Immersive audio experience

My sister pokes fun at me because I listen to audiobooks while I run. While I definitely have a go-to playlist of my favorite songs on heavy rotation to keep me motivated, audiobooks are integral to my running experience. If I’m going to run for an hour, I want to do more than just run, so I often learn by listening during that time.

The open-ear speakers deliver high-quality sound without blocking ambient noise, ensuring I remain aware of my environment – a critical aspect for runner safety. This design allows me to enjoy my books and playlists while staying alert to oncoming traffic or other potential hazards.

6. Hands-free productivity

Some of my best ideas for stories come to me while I’m running. I also remember things that need to be written down immediately. The voice-activated assistant enables me to manage tasks without breaking my stride. I can create lists, jot down notes, and set reminders on the go.

This hands-free functionality is particularly beneficial for capturing fleeting thoughts or planning post-run activities, enhancing productivity without disrupting my flow.

7. Personalized motivation

Although I love running, some days are harder than others. Staying motivated during long runs can be challenging. I can say, “Hey Meta, cheer me on” or “Tell me something to get me through this next mile” and the glasses offer personalized coaching cues and motivation.

These real-time affirmations and tips help me maintain focus and push through moments of fatigue, contributing to improved endurance and satisfaction.

Final thoughts

A few drawbacks are that the glasses are not light and can feel heavy on really hot days. Although they come in prescription, mine are only transparent so I need to wear my contacts with them. The glasses should never get wet, so they shouldn’t be used during inclement weather.

But overall, integrating Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses into my running routine has transformed the way I experience my workouts. The blend of advanced technology with practical features enhances safety, convenience, and motivation, allowing me to focus on the joy of running.