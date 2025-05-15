Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone could use four-edge bending technology — here's what that means

Apple is expected to do big things for its 20th-anniversary iPhone. We recently heard a rumor that Apple would make a rounded display for the 2027 iPhone, and another report has emerged suggesting that the company will use a "four-edge bending" display technology that'll bend around the device on all sides, creating a nearly bezel-free phone.

The report comes from ETNews and claims there won't be any frame around the edge of the iPhone thanks to this screen technology. Some of the best Android phones have featured displays that wrap around the side of the device, but we haven't seen phones with all four sides.

Apple's iPhone could feature an edge-to-edge design, not an illusion that makes it seem like the phone is bezelless.

Earlier reports also suggested Apple will remove all cut-outs from the 20th-anniversary iPhone's display Instead, it seems Apple will place the cameras and sensors on the underneath the screen for a truly uninterrupted design.

If this ends up being the case, this could mark a massive design shift for Apple, one we haven't seen since Apple shifted to the iPhone X. I'm excited to see an iPhone with some sizable differences, as the devices have grown stagnant in recent years. Sure, processors have become faster and cameras sharper, but the device's core has looked pretty similar for some time.

A wraparound display is undoubtedly one way to refresh the look and feel of the phone, but it'll be interesting to see what else Apple has up its sleeve for 2027's iPhone. And of course, the company still needs to release the next iPhone 17 device and bring some new innovations.

Sadly there's always the potential effect of tariffs on iPhone devices going forward, and innovations like an edge-to-edge display could create an even more expensive phone.

