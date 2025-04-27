Apple smart glasses — report reveals new details as Meta races ahead

So far 2025 has been a huge year for Apple products, with the company already rolling out the upgraded M3 iPad Air and the iPhone 16e. But the iPhone maker's reportedly racing to get a new exciting product onto store shelves: its long-rumored AI-powered smart glasses.

According to Mark Gurman's latest PowerOn newsletter, the product, now codenamed N50, will integrate some of the best Apple Intelligence features into a svelte new form factor. Hopefully, with a price tag that's easier to stomach than that of the Apple Vision Pro, lest history repeat itself.

"This device isn’t close to being ready yet, but the idea is to turn glasses into an Apple Intelligence device," Gurman said. "The product will analyze the surrounding environment and feed information to the wearer, though it will stop well short of true augmented reality."

(Image credit: Ray-Ban / Future)

In the past, the rumor mill has gone back and forth on whether or not Apple is even working on smart glasses, but Gurman now says Apple's going full speed ahead with the project. It's part of a larger push to bring more smart wearables to its catalogue, including smart glasses and a pair of camera-equipped AirPods, which Gurman mentioned once again in this week's newsletter.

Ostensibly, Apple's smartglasses would work similarly to the Ray-Ban smart glasses from Meta, which can access Meta AI on the go and pack all kinds of handy tech like a camera, microphone, and speakers into a pair of glasses that are surprisingly thin and comfortable.

Apple's aiming to take a similar approach, though there's still a lot that remains under wraps. Its smartglasses are still early in development, and we have a while to wait before any kind of official announcement.

Gurman previously suggested Apple was targeting 2027 to debut both its smart glasses and AirPods with cameras. He didn't reiterate that launch window on Sunday, and given all the tariff woes that Apple's been juggling, delays are all but expected.

