Apple’s big robotics push revealed in new report — here’s what’s coming

Along with almost every other technology company, Apple sounds like it's about to make a push into the field of robotics. An new report claims that the company is in the "early stages" of figuring out how it can leverage the power of robotics to tap into consumer homes.

That's from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who ran through Apple's possible robotics plans in his latest column. It sounds like Apple's plans center around coming up with new products to sell to people who are already part of the Apple ecosystem with phones, computers and other devices.

According to Gurman, Apple's first robotic test device will be a tabletop device codenamed J595. It's said to have cameras and a robotic actuator at the base. Don't expect a big reveal anytime soon, as the report says we won't see J595 until 2026 or 2027.

However, Apple apparently won't leave it there, as the company is also tipped to develop mobile robots and even humanoid types in the next decade. Those sound like something out of a science fiction movie, but we'll have to see what they look like when Apple (and other firms) release them.

Regarding what these robots could be used for, Gurman says they're all about solving "first-world problems." He cites that devices are only helpful when you can reach them and that Apple's robots could eliminate that problem. He mentioned taking photos and videoconferencing while not holding your device. The report also mentions the ability to check on something in your home when you're out and about, presumably using a mixture of mobility and cameras.

"Apple has envisioned machines that can do household chores — like loading up a laundry machine or scrubbing down dirty plates — but that's still so far in the future that the ideas don't go beyond sketches on a whiteboard," said Gurman in his report.

The push into robotics is led by Kevin Lynch, Apple's vice president of technology, who previously ran the car team and Apple Watch software engineering. While the Apple Car may not have seen the light of day, the work on that project may be able to transfer into helping Apple bring its brand of robots to market.

