iPhone 16 colors could include these two new options — and bring back an old favorite

We could see the blooming of a rose iPhone

iPhone 16 camera pill design
(Image credit: MacRumors)

Apple could unveil two new color options for the iPhone 16 series, one each for the standard and iPhone 16 Pro models.

This information comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who outlined his expectations regarding the future of Apple colors in a post on X. According to Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come in four colors: black, white, silver and rose. This would mean the prior Blue Titanium option found on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be removed.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will remove the yellow option that is currently available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.  According to Kuo, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come in black, green, pink, blue and white instead. While it was never clear why Apple removed the white option for the iPhone 15, many fans will be happy to see its return.

Colors on the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 15

(Image credit: Future)

Kuo also noted Apple may be planning to rename some of the existing colors to more recognizable names. Apple has done this before, for instance, by renaming white to Starlight for the iPhone 13. Kuo also mentions that the colors could look different, even if they share the same name as the current model. 

We will likely hear about more iPhone 16 changes over the coming weeks and months. For instance, we recently heard of one of the biggest design changes for the brand-new iPhones with the rumor Apple could remove the mechanical buttons for both the power and volume keys. According to the rumor, Apple could swap them for capacitive solid-state buttons instead.

It is still time for the iPhone 16 to change though, and every piece of news should be taken with a grain of salt. We won't know anything until the expected reveal in the fall. In the meantime, keep watching our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max hubs for all the rumors and news as we hear them

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 