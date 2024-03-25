iOS 18 could offer the most customization ever for your iPhone home screen — here’s what we know

A recent rumor has indicated that iOS 18 will include more iPhone home screen customization for users.

This claim originated from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who stated in his recent newsletter that Apple will make it easier to customize the home screen in iOS 18. Full iPhone home screen customization currently requires a third-party app, but hopefully the iOS 18 update will give users more options without needing to download anything else.

It's assumed that the iOS app icons will remain in the basic grid layout like iOS 17 update and previous iOS versions. However, one likely possibility is that the update will allow users to leave blank spaces, rows and columns between app icons, rather than having them automatically arrange themselves in the densest possible layout from top to bottom.

(Image credit: Rafapress/Shutterstock)

Outside of the home screen, it seems that iOS 18 will also bring forward a host of new features, with Gurman stating that it could be the biggest software update Apple has ever done.

One of the biggest rumors about the upcoming update is the possible inclusion of new AI features for supported iPhones. This update will likely also add Rich Communication Support (RCS) support for improved text message compatibility with Android phones.

There is currently no set information about what iOS 18 will include, or if certain features will be locked to certain devices. While we do not have a release date either, past trends point to all being reveale at WWDC 2024 in June. We will keep our iOS 18 hub updated with any new information and rumors for you to check out in the meantime.