I'm more excited for the iPhone SE 2024 than the iPhone 16 — here’s why

It has been a big release period for Apple thanks to the arrival of the iPhone 16 series alongside iOS 18's public release. However, If I can confess something, I really wasn't all that invested in Apple's latest generation of iPhone. While this might get me crucified by my colleagues, I have my reasons — and one of them is that a different iPhone has piqued my interest in recent months.

If you have been keeping an eye on the Apple rumor mill you might have noticed that a few stories are popping up about the iPhone SE 4. So far we have heard a fair amount about the potential hardware coming for the phone, as well as the possible price. Combining all those rumors, and I'm more excited about this phone than Apple's latest flagships. Here's why.

Rumored iPhone SE 4 specs

(Image credit: Future)

First, the iPhone SE 4 will likely come with some form of Apple Intelligence, at least according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. This is not only a great addition for consumers but also reveals some of the potential hardware.

For those who don’t know, there are limits on which phones can run Apple Intelligence based on the RAM and chip. If the iPhone SE 4 has Apple Intelligence, we can assume that the phone will have at least 8GB of RAM. At the very least, it would run on an A17 Pro chip as seen in the iPhone 15 Pro, but previous SE models have used the chipset found in the phones that came out the preceding fall. For the iPhone SE 4, that would be the iPhone 16's A18 silicon.

Second, rumors have indicated that the iPhone SE 4 will come with a 48MP camera, a major improvement over the 12MP camera found on the current iPhone SE 2022. This new camera is expected to be attached to a chassis based on the iPhone 14 — i.e., a notched display instead of one with the Dynamic Island feature — with even the potential for an action button. Finally, we've heard that the next iPhone SE will likely come with a larger OLED screen, meaning much cleaner visuals.

All the best cheap phones have to walk the fine line of bringing the best features for the most reasonable price. While we don’t have a set price for the device, there are rumors that Apple would bump the Phone's price to $499. The new price is pretty steep compared to the $429 of the prior device, and is on the absolute edge of what we consider a “cheap phone.” However, considering all the other potential hardware improvements and Apple Intelligence, it seems fair.

The difference between the iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4

(Image credit: Future)

I want to make it clear that there is nothing wrong with the iPhone 16. It is a great phone all things considered. The issue I have with it was that it felt like there was no apparent difference between it and the iPhone 15 during the build-up to Apple's Glowtime event. This lack of apparent change made it hard to really be excited about the device, and the wait for Apple Intelligence haven’t helped.

When I hear about a new phone in a series, I want to see some major changes between the devices. I didn't see that difference between the latest iPhones, but to my eye, the iPhone SE 4 looks like a major upgrade over the prior model.

If rumors are true, we'll be getting a better camera, screen and upgraded internal hardware, all for a relatively minor price increase. If I owned an iPhone SE 2022, this new model would be a significant change — upgrading would be an absolute no brainer

Another issue I have with the iPhone 16 is that, realistically, a lot of what you're paying for is Apple Intelligence. This is an issue when you think that A) Apple, like many companies, is selling the phone on a feature that isn't here yet and B) there are indications Apple plans to add a subscription charge.

It makes you wonder what you actually paid for, but that isn't the case with the iPhone SE 4. The phone has so many potential upgrades and changes from its predecessor that you'll feel like you got your (noticeably less) money's worth even if Apple Intelligence doesn't make the cut.

AI is an addition, not the reason to buy

(Image credit: Apple)

No matter which features an iPhone SE would support, the inclusion of Apple Intelligence wouldn't even be the biggest reason to get excited about a new budget Apple phone in the buildup to its release. In truth, the idea of getting all that rumored hardware for only $499 is the biggest pull for me. Having a 48MP main camera for that price would be great enough, so that the inclusion of AI is more like the sugar on top. I have always contested that AI should be an additional factor when purchasing a phone, not the main reason to buy one.

The Apple iPhone SE 4 isn’t the only cheap smartphone to get the AI treatment as the Galaxy A35 has added some Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search. It appears to be a trend that cheaper alternatives have some variation of AI access, as well as much improved hardware. It’s one that I hope continues.

There is plenty to be excited about with the upcoming iPhone SE 4 — at least if all these rumors prove to be true. (That said, the final product might wind up looking and acting differently than the rumors forecast, so take everything with a healthy dose of skepticism. If everything comes together as expected, then this could be a fantastic iPhone to add to your collection should it appear in the early part of next year as anticipated.

Let me know, are you excited about the iPhone SE 4 or whether you're holding out for the iPhone 17 as your future upgrade.