Apple’s next iPhone SE might get an OLED upgrade

Apple may finally be forgoing LCDs in the iPhone SE, as a new rumor claims Apple will be putting OLED displays in the iPhone SE 4.

The latest SE rumor comes to us from Nikkei Asia, as spotted by the Verge. Nikkei claims Apple is moving on from LCD suppliers Japan Display and Sharp, who currently provide the LCDs for the iPhone SE (2022), in favor of LG Display and BOE Technology Group for new OLED displays.

Not only could the iPhone SE 4 get the OLED display, but it might also continue Apple's rumored trend of embiggening their devices. The SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch display, a significant leap from the 4.7-inch screen on the 2022 model.

Apple first introduced OLED screens on the iPhone X in 2017 and has slowly been upgrading the main iPhone line to OLED since. The most recent iPhone SE, updated in 2022, is the last iPhone to feature an LCD.

Rumors have hinted that the iPhone SE 4 will see some of the most extensive upgrades in years, including an iPhone 16 chassis and the same A18 chipset that will power the new iPhone 16 series. This indicates that the next SE phone will be able to run Apple Intelligence, Apple's version of artificial intelligence, which factors into the rumored 8GB of RAM.

Another significant leap in the SE 4 is an improved 48MP primary camera, a massive upgrade over the 12MP in the current SE model. Additionally, the SE 4 might get the Action button that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models and drop Touch ID in favor of Face ID.

Apple is holding the Glowtime event next week, where they will debut the iPhone 16 lineup, but they may also surprise announce the iPhone SE 4. If not, we may not see the newest budget-friendly iPhone until 2025.

