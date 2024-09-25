iOS 18 lets you search your iPhone's call history — here's how to do it

iOS 18 has brought a treasure trove of new features to iPhones, from the practical to the personalized. While you might have heard about 9 iOS features you need to try or discovered that iOS 18 lets you change the color of your app icons, some of the most useful updates are flying under the radar.

Among great practical features like Safari Highlights, there's a game-changer for anyone who's ever needed to track down a specific call: the hidden call history search. This new tool allows you to filter your call logs by contact, making it easier than ever to find that important missed call or recall when you last spoke to someone.

This hidden feature is a game-changer for anyone who relies heavily on their phone for communication. It allows you to filter your call logs by contact, making it easier than ever to find that important missed call or recall when you last spoke to someone. Let's dive into how to use this feature and make the most of your call history!

1. Access your call history (Image: © Future) Open the Phone app on your iPhone and tap the Recents tab at the bottom of the screen. This section displays all your recent calls and now includes enhanced search capabilities.

2. Locate the search function (Image: © Future) At the top of the Recents screen, you'll see a search bar. This feature, while simple in appearance, is a powerful tool for filtering your call history. It allows you to quickly find specific calls or contacts without scrolling through your entire log.

3. Enter your search criteria (Image: © Future) Tap the search bar and type in either the name of the contact you're looking for or their phone number.

4. Initiate the search (Image: © Future) After entering your search criteria, tap the Search button on your keyboard. This action prompts your iPhone to filter your call history based on the information you've provided.

5. View the results (Image: © Future) Once the search is complete, you'll see a list of calls related to your search criteria. To access a comprehensive view of all interactions with that contact, tap See All. This provides a detailed log of your communication history with the specified contact or number.

