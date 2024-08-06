Samsung Galaxy A35 could soon have access to Galaxy AI — here's what we know

It appears that Samsung could bring certain Galaxy AI features to the mid-range Galaxy A-series of phones, although there will be some limitations.

This report comes from SamMobile, whose sources have claimed that Samsung plans to expand the Galaxy AI beyond the high-end Galaxy models, like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Supposedly, the plan is to eventually bring AI features to Galaxy A phones, starting with the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. However, it won't be the full experience.

According to the report, not every AI feature will be available on the A-series phones, although there is no clear indication of which will be cut. However, Samsung will likely remove any feature that requires heavy processing power, such as image-generating tools. This means that Galaxy A-series users hoping to use the Galaxy Z Fold 6's and Z Flip 6's Portrait Studio feature, or the photo-editing suite that arrived with the Galaxy S24 series, could end up disappointed.

(Image credit: Future)

The sources only confirm Galaxy AI being made available for Galaxy A35 and A55. While the Galaxy A54 might have the same Exynos 1380 chipset as the A55, there are no indications that it will see any AI features, perhaps due to other hardware requirements.

On the plus side, the sources give a vague idea of when users can expect to see the features coming to their phones. According to the report, the AI will be introduced through the One UI 6.1.1 update, which could arrive either this month or in September. If true, then this would be quite a coup for Samsung, as it would have managed to adapt its AI for older devices before Apple likely gets its Apple Intelligence features out of beta for its flagship iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

AI features are a big deal for phones launching right now, and Samsung has proven itself to be one of the best early adopters. If this news is accurate, it would easily make the 2024 Galaxy A-series phones some of the best cheap smartphones on the market.

