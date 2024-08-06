Samsung Galaxy A35 could soon have access to Galaxy AI — here's what we know

News
By
published

Soon even budget Galaxy phones could have AI

The Samsung Galaxy A55 from the front
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It appears that Samsung could bring certain Galaxy AI features to the mid-range Galaxy A-series of phones, although there will be some limitations.

This report comes from SamMobile, whose sources have claimed that Samsung plans to expand the Galaxy AI beyond the high-end Galaxy models, like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. Supposedly, the plan is to eventually bring AI features to Galaxy A phones, starting with the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. However, it won't be the full experience.

According to the report, not every AI feature will be available on the A-series phones, although there is no clear indication of which will be cut. However, Samsung will likely remove any feature that requires heavy processing power, such as image-generating tools. This means that Galaxy A-series users hoping to use the Galaxy Z Fold 6's and Z Flip 6's Portrait Studio feature, or the photo-editing suite that arrived with the Galaxy S24 series, could end up disappointed. 

Samsung Galaxy A35 hands on

(Image credit: Future)

The sources only confirm Galaxy AI being made available for Galaxy A35 and A55. While the Galaxy A54 might have the same Exynos 1380 chipset as the A55, there are no indications that it will see any AI features, perhaps due to other hardware requirements.

On the plus side, the sources give a vague idea of when users can expect to see the features coming to their phones. According to the report, the AI will be introduced through the One UI 6.1.1 update, which could arrive either this month or in September. If true, then this would be quite a coup for Samsung, as it would have managed to adapt its AI for older devices before Apple likely gets its Apple Intelligence features out of beta for its flagship iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

AI features are a big deal for phones launching right now, and Samsung has proven itself to be one of the best early adopters. If this news is accurate, it would easily make the 2024 Galaxy A-series phones some of the best cheap smartphones on the market. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 107 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy A54
1
Samsung - Galaxy A54 5G 128GB...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
2
Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked...
Amazon
$499
View
6-month plan free
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
4
Google Pixel 7a 128GB in Sea...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
OnePlus OnePlus 12R
6
OnePlus 12R DUAL SIM 256GB...
Newegg
View
Samsung Galaxy A54
(128GB)
7
Galaxy A54 128GB - Gray -...
Back Market (US)
View
Google Pixel 7a
(128GB)
8
Google Pixel 7a Charcoal...
Google Store NA
View
Google Pixel 6a
(128GB 6GB RAM)
9
Straight Talk Google Pixel...
Walmart
View
Google Pixel 6a
(Black)
10
Tracfone - Google Pixel 6a...
Tracfone
$299.99
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 