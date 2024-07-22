Forget the iPhone 16 — cheaper iPhone SE 4 tipped to feature OLED display and 48MP camera

All of sudden it feels like iPhone SE 4 rumors are popping up everywhere. Yesterday, it was leaked that the budget-iPhone could utilize the iPhone 16 chassis, which may indicate an upgraded camera.

That rumor has seemingly been confirmed by regular phone tipster Ice Universe (as seen by MacRumors), along with a number of other significant upgrades.

Ice Universe posted on their Weibo account that the fourth-generation iPhone SE would come with an OLED panel, a first for the series. The tiny phone is also seeing a size increase bulking up from the current 4.7-inch display to a 6.06-inch OLED. This should make the screen much more appealing, given how OLED panels offer better clarity and wider viewing angles than the LCD-based one in the current model.

It appears that the iPhone SE 4 will get a 48MP camera as hinted at by the chassis rumor. That means the new SE might have two cameras, most likely a main and an ultrawide, which again would be a stark improvement over the single one that's been in use since its inception. Considering that the current iPhone SE 3 design is based on the iPhone 8, these changes would dramatically give the SE 4 a much more modern style.

Reportedly, the iPhone SE 4 will be sporting the new A18 chip, which will also be running the entire iPhone 16 lineup. A couple of weeks ago, it was discovered in Apple code that the company plans on releasing at least five iPhone devices powered by the A18 chipset. We speculate that it might be for a rumored iPhone 16 Ultra or the next iPhone SE. This rumor seems to confirm that it will in fact be the SE 4.

We imagine that the need for an A18 chip means that the next SE model will have some capacity for new Apple Intelligence features. How much remains to be seen especially with the rumored 6 to 8GB of RAM, a slight upgrade from the 4GB in the iPhone SE (2022).

Other rumored upgrades include the move to a USB-C port from Lightning, and dropping Touch ID for Face ID.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far, a potential release could come between March and May 2025, but it looks like the SE 4 will also be getting a price increase. The current edition starts at $429 and goes up to $579, depending on storage capacity. Ice Universe has the price starting of the iPhone SE 4 anywhere between $499 and $529.

The leak additionally details some of the specs of the iPhone 17 lineup. For more details check out our breakdown here.