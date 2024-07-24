iPhone 17 Slim could have a surprising downgrade

Apple appears to be working on an iPhone 17 Slim to come with its 2025 batch of smartphones. All signs pointed to the device being Apple's most expensive iPhone yet, which makes the latest rumor suggesting it will only have a single camera module somewhat surprising.

It makes more sense when you understand why Apple is cutting camera lenses. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is focused on form over function for its upcoming device. In this case, the form appears to be slim, with everything else taking a back seat to make the phone as thin as possible.

With Apple traditionally offering two cameras on the base iPhone and the Plus models and three on the Pro and Pro Max versions, a phone offering just a single lens would be a significant change.

According to early rumors, other iPhone 17 models are expected to have a 48MP wide lens, likely the one found on the alleged iPhone 17 Slim. After all, the wide (which is Apple's term for main) lens is the most versatile, capable of some zoom while offering the best resolution and depth of field. If the rumors of Apple offering an adjustable aperture on the iPhone 17 are genuine and that feature comes to the Slim, that'll help with photography.

Other details from the latest Kuo report include speculation that the iPhone 17 Slim will be made with a "lower percentage of titanium than the current Pro and Pro Max metal frames." He also said the Slim will feature a 6.6-inch display with a 2,740 x 1,260 resolution, an A19 chip, the Dynamic Island and Apple's in-house 5G chip instead of Qualcomm.

Another rumor suggests that Apple will remove the Plus model from the lineup with the iPhone 17, leaving the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to be joined by the new iPhone 17 Slim. Interestingly, Kuo noted, "The new ultra-slim model is not positioned to replace the Plus. Instead, Apple is exploring new design trends beyond the existing iPhone lineup."

According to another recent report, Apple is moving forward with a foldable iPhone for 2026 that folds horizontally like the Galaxy Z Flip 6. And the iPhone 17 Slim could be an important design milestone for Apple designers, as the company wants to make sure the so-called iPhone Flip is half as thick as a traditional iPhone.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If the Plus does get phased out in favor of a Slim, it'll be an intriguing move, but with Kuo also saying that the Plus accounts for only 5-10% of iPhone sales, it's not surprising that Apple is looking for something new.