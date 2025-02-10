iOS 18.3 lets you identify plants and animals — here's how to do it

Visual Intelligence on iPhone keeps getting better with each update. If you have an iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 18.3 or later, you can now scan your environment and discover details about any animals or plants in front of the camera lens.

This iPhone feature makes discovering details about the world around you easier than ever. All you need to do this is the Camera Control button, located at the bottom-right hand side of the iPhone.

It’s a great way to identify a dog breed, learn about an unfamiliar animal, or gain a deeper appreciation for nature while out on a walk. Here’s how to use this exciting Visual Intelligence feature.

1. Launch your iPhone's camera app (Image: © Future) When you see an animal or a flower, launch the Camera app on your iPhone 16 model (or higher) using the Camera Control button. If you’re not sure, discover how to use the iPhone 16 Camera Control.

2. Point at the animal or flower (Image: © Future) Simply point your iPhone’s rear-facing camera towards the animal or flower. If Visual Intelligence can identify it, you’ll see a description at the top of the screen.

3. Find out more (Image: © Future) If you tap the description you will be able to view more information about the plant or animal you're pointing at. You can also tap the Search button, which captures and uses whatever is in view to search Google for related websites. If you're trying to snap an animal and you're concerned it'll scarper before you're able to send the image to Google, make sure to click the Capture button first.

4. Ask ChatGPT for details (Image: © Future) You can also tap the Ask icon. Doing so will send whatever is in view to ChatGPT, asking it for more information. This will then be displayed on screen and you can ask questions —just type them in the "Ask about details" box. Again, you can nail down the image you want to send if you click the Capture button

And there you go. You now know how to identify plants and animals using Visual Intelligence on an iPhone. If you're interested in other iOS 18.3 features, check out how to turn any poster into a calendar event.

You can also use Visual Intelligence with ChatGPT to count calories and even use Visual Intelligence to guide you out of a corn maze .