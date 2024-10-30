I used Apple Visual Intelligence to guide me out of a 5-acre corn maze — here’s what happened

Navigating the corn maze at Shadybrook Farm in Yardly, Pennsylvania is a highlight of the fall season for many. Every year, the 5-acre maze is different, but just as challenging and exciting, making it a must-see event for all ages.



When I’m driving I use Apple Maps, so I figured why not put Siri to the test as my guide out of the maze. I knew my family and I would be stepping into acres upon acres of pathways, surrounded by towering cornstalks and faced with dead ends at every turn, but was Apple Visual Intelligence up for the task?

For many, getting lost is part of the fun, but not me. That’s why the idea of using Apple Intelligence as a virtual “maze buddy” felt like a fantastic option.

Asking Siri for guidance

(Image credit: Future)

Because the corn maze is different each year, I won’t spoil the fun of this year’s design for anyone in the area. Instead, using last year’s maze, I’ll share how Siri with the help of ChatGPT offers tips — from general help to more detailed instructions — to conquer the maze.

To get started, I uploaded an aerial shot of the maze from the farm’s Instagram page, and had Siri analyze it. At first, the AI had trouble because there was not a clear exit (you’re tellin’ me!), but once I shared the details of the entrance and exit, Siri was ready to tackle the maze without any trouble.



While some may say I cheated my way through the maze, this kind of real-time assistance made the experience even more enjoyable, especially for someone who probably would have opted out otherwise. Frankly, if it was socially acceptable, I’d use earbuds and this technique to make my way through a haunted house faster. Not a fan of being lost! For me, using AI wasn’t taking away the thrill of solving the maze, but was there to nudge me in the right direction.

The final stretch

Reaching the end of the maze was immensely satisfying. With Apple Visual Intelligence as guidance at key points, I managed to find my way through some of the maze’s most challenging sections while still feeling the rush of exploration.



This experience was not without a few hiccups. At first, the aerial shot was not completely clear, which prompted Siri to open up location services as if I were walking to an actual location.

In addition, the first few attempts at directions were far too general because the AI was giving suggestions for any corn maze. I had to ask Siri several times to simply focus on the image and give me directions.

A new kind of adventure

(Image credit: Future)

As I exited, I couldn’t help but think about how AI has become so handy — even on a family farm in Pennsylvania!

Just for fun and a little more experimentation with Apple Visual Intelligence, I tried a much simpler maze and a word search in one of my daughter’s coloring books to see if Siri could guide me through. I was not disappointed!



Using Apple Intelligence added an innovative twist to a classic fall experience. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned maze explorer, having AI as a companion can make even the most winding paths feel a little less daunting. All you need is an aerial shot of the maze and Apple Intelligence will do the rest.