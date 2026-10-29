Is your iPhone listening to you? The 'live listen' setting you should check right now
The truth behind the iPhone listening scare — and the quick toggle to disable it
Between testing whether our iPhones really listen to us for targeted ads and writing guides on shutting down smart TV snooping, I’m pretty used to investigating microphone privacy. But seeing @cybersecuritygirl's reel about a hidden Apple feature logging transcripts made me stop and take a closer look.
I dug straight into my iPhone's setting to investigate what was going on. The culprit being called out is a built-in feature called Live Listen — and while it may seem like covert spyware on the surface, the reality of its purpose is actually quite different.
What Live Listen actually is (and why it exists)
In iOS, Live Listen is an accessibility tool rather than spyware or an automated snooping algorithm. Apple introduced it to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing by turning the iPhone into a remote microphone that beams clear audio straight to AirPods, Beats, or compatible hearing aids.
It is meant for tuning in to someone across a noisy cafe or lecture hall, not for logging conversations or creating secret transcripts. The only genuine privacy issue is physical: because Bluetooth reaches 10 to 15 metres, someone can leave an active phone on a desk and listen in from the next room.
How to turn it off
If you want to ensure the feature is completely disabled and cannot be triggered or controlled remotely, you can shut it down directly in Settings.
Open Settings on your iPhone, then tap Accessibility and select Audio & Visual. From here, tap Live Listen and toggle off Remote Control.
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Kaycee is the How-To Editor at Tom’s Guide, crafting no-nonsense tutorials across phones, home hacks, TVs, beauty tech, and grooming. If it plugs into a wall, sits on a vanity, or refuses to work when you need it most, she’s probably written a guide on it. Beyond troubleshooting everyday life, Kaycee is an award-winning poet, a quintessential Aries, and perpetually replaying the same four RPGs on repeat.
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