OnePlus 13 image leaked — here’s our first look at the flagship phone

OnePlus is supposed to launch the flagship OnePlus 13 before the end of October, but we haven't seen any images of the new handset.

Regular leaker OnLeaks has changed that with a post on X that claims to be the new phone. He says that the image he shared is supposed to be an image of the OnePlus 13 spreading around Chinese social media sites like Weibo.

"Alleged first #OnePlus13 picture currently spreading over Chinese social media..."

The photo, or rendering, shows a phone that looks, from the rear, very similar to the OnePlus 12. The camera array is slightly different, with the flash appearing to be integrated into one of the lenses versus to the left of the array. It also seems more silvery rather than glass. Additionally, the Hasselblad 'H' logo has been moved off the array and to the right over a line that runs from the array to the phone's edge.

The array retains the giant circular format that OnePlus prefers for its layouts.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

OnLeaks also shared another image that he claims is making the rounds, showing a silver version of the OnePlus 13 on a table while someone holds a blue Oppo Find X8, which is also supposed to launch soon.

We can see a device similar to the original photo with the edge line and reorganized camera array.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond a glance at the rear, we can't tell how the display will look or what the internals are, but it does look like OnePlus is making some changes.

As for the Oppo Find X8, we've only seen a couple of different reports about what to expect in the new phone. First, it will be one of the copycat phones coming out of China that will feature versions of Apple's new Camera Control button from the iPhone 16. Also, it will have some of the thinnest bezels available, allegedly thinner than the iPhone 16.

With the Chinese launch coming soon, we'll get a closer look before the month is out. However, those who want a global version of the will have to wait until 2025, as OnePlus typically launches the non-Chinese version a couple of months after its China debut.

