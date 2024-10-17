Google Photos tipped for big changes — including a new 'Timeline' feature

There look to be some big changes in the works for Google Photos, including a new UI and even a new feature.

Google Photos has seen some major changes in the last few months, with users now being able to ask the Gemini AI questions about their photos and more. It seems that Google isn't finished as a recent APK from Android Authority, with help from Assemble Debug, has revealed a revamp for the video player is on the horizon — including a sleek new look and redesigned controls.

Firstly there's the video players' new look in Google Photos, which appears much more polished than before. This new look includes a new placement for the pause, volume and loop buttons. In the current app, the pause button appears over the screen, with the volume button next to the seek bar. However, the new UI has all the buttons at the bottom of the screen a stylish new dot-based seek bar with haptic feedback. Google has also added the ability to skip and rewind the video by five seconds, all you need to do is tap the sides.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

These changes are likely to come at some point in the future, with Android Authority able to get them to work in version 7.4. However, it seems that the new UI and look aren't the only changes coming to Google Photos as it seems some changes are coming to the popular Memories feature. According to Android Authority, Google is aiming to change the name of its Memories feature to something called Timeline.

While we don't know for certain what the Timeline feature actually encompasses, it will likely be a new way to show off older photos. On the plus side, it doesn't look like the Memories feature is actually gone and can instead be found in the Collections tab. This is great news considering the improvements planned for the feature, including news that Gemini could soon narrate the Memories feature. Not to mention Google offering more control over who appears in your memories.

We might not see these changes for a while, but they are certainly impressive enough and show Google's intention to constantly improve its services. There's no doubt that Google Photos will remain as one of the premier means to look at, and share, images on some of the best Android phones.

