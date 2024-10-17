Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE launch date just tipped — and it’s much sooner than we thought

A recent leak may have revealed the release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, and it's coming sooner than expected.

We've heard a lot about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE in the last few months, with rumors claiming that it will have a thinner body and a larger screen than the mainline phone. However, one thing that was still missing was the release date.

This changed with a recent Korean report that stated that the phone could come out on October 24, but a recent leak from known tipster Ice Universe indicates that it could be even sooner. According to Ice, the initial report was off by a few days and the Special Edition is set to launch on October 21 instead.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition will be released on the 21st pic.twitter.com/YVgH6rFs42October 17, 2024

The tweet includes a video inviting the viewer to an event on October 21, although it should be noted this is not a Galaxy Unpacked event. Unfortunately, we haven't heard about any plans to release the phone outside of South Korea and China, so it would be odd to announce it in such a manner. That isn't to say that it will never happen, and we hope it does as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition seems to solve some of the issues with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the biggest complaints users had with the Galaxy Z Fold series is the crease in the inner display. Samsung often states that it has solved the look with each new foldable, but it hasn't managed as well as devices like the OnePlus Open. However, a recent post from Ice Universe indicated that Samsung has done a better job than ever regarding the crease. If true, it would mean that the Z fold 6 Slim could offer one of the best viewing experiences possible.

This improved experience would be helped by the rumored size of the screens, which promises to be the biggest foldable ever with an 8-inch foldable display along with a 6.5-inch cover display. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's internal screen was 7.6 inches while the external display was 6.3 inches. It might not be the biggest change between models, but it will be noticeable. We have also seen leaked images of the device that show off the rounded corners and the same three-camera layout as the current Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Overall, there look to be some interesting changes for the new slim model, and hopefully, Samsung will open it to new markets soon as it looks like it could be one of the best foldable phones on the market at release.

