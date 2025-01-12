I shot over 200 photos with the OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max — here’s the winner

Starting off the year, the OnePlus 13 is proving to be a much more improved Android phone. One could argue that it really is the best phone the company has delivered to date, especially when it comes to its photo-taking capabilities. Of course, it can’t afford to come up short against the iPhone 16 Pro Max — which tops our best camera phones list. That's why a OnePlus 13 vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max photo shootout is necessary.

In his OnePlus 13 review, my colleague says how “it's the improved cameras that are the OnePlus 13's crowning achievement.” I absolutely agree with him on this topic, as I’ve also put the OnePlus 13 cameras to the test, like shooting cinematic video and capturing astrophotography with the flagship model. All of this proves to me why it’s a contender.

However, I need to remind you about the outcome between my OnePlus 12 vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max photo shootout. It was a landslide win for Apple’s flagship, which features a 48MP main shooter, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera. This time the outcome may be different because the OnePlus 13 is packing a different set of cameras — a trio of 50MP shooters for the rear cameras and a 32MP selfie cam.

As with all of my other 200 photo face-offs, I take both phones out to capture the same set of photos. After snapping them, I then preview all of my images on the same monitor to inspect all of their differences. Here’s what I found.

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Main Camera

At first glance, my eyes gravitate to the OnePlus 13’s main camera shot above because it casts a brighter, overall picture than the iPhone 16 Pro Max — but that’s where it ends. That’s because as I inspect more of the details, it becomes abundantly clear that the iPhone’s image has the sharper details and more balanced exposure.

The bouquet of flowers in the vase have more definition with the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s shot, while the neon sign in the upper left retains its distinct green and pink colors. In contrast, the OnePlus 13 overexposes the sign resulting in the colors appearing more blown out.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Dynamic Range

Considering how I notice how the OnePlus 13 tends to cast the brighter image, I’m not surprised to see how it beats the iPhone 16 Pro Max when it comes to dynamic range. With the sun peeking from behind the tree, I see more of a silhouette with the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s capture — whereas the OnePlus 13 brightens the shadows better to expose those details in the branches.

Since I’m judging the images here solely on dynamic range performance, I’m not letting the softer details of the OnePlus 13’s snapshots influence my decision.

Winner: OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Ultrawide

I’m happy to report that the OnePlus 13 now features a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, which is wider than the 114-degree one with the previous OnePlus 12. It’s now more of an even match because the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 48MP ultrawide shooter has the same 120-degree FoV.

Now, the difference between the two shots above is found when I zoom into each photo. I will admit I like the more dramatic look of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, due largely to how it casts a warmer color temperature, but the OnePlus 13 has better definition throughout the shot. From the sign in the middle, to the grass closest to me in the foreground, there’s more definition with the OnePlus 13.

Winner: OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Colors

Yet another quick glance in the images above proves it difficult for me to say which phone is better at replicating colors. I will say, however, that I love how both phones capture deep, vibrant colors with all the flowers in the scene.

I can tell that the OnePlus 13’s penchant for boosting the highlights causes some of the colors, namely yellow and orange, to appear slightly more blown out. The iPhone 16 Pro Max’s richer color tones make it stand out more side-by-side.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Selfie

On paper it appears as though there’s an advantage for the OnePlus 13 and its pixel crunching 32MP selfie camera, but this is yet another reason why you can’t just lean on specs alone. That’s because the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 12MP TrueDepth selfie cam takes the better looking images.

It’s mainly due to the amount of detail it captures, evident in the scruff around my face and the texture of my hoodie. If you look close enough, you can also see how the Ray-Ban logo on my sunglasses looks prominent with the iPhone’s capture.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Portrait

The OnePlus 13’s fondness of brightening photos is apparent again in these side-by-side comparisons of these portrait photos. I really enjoy the amount of sharpness, detail, and clarity between the two, but the OnePlus 13 really cranks up the exposure with the shadows — resulting in my face and the darker parts of my hoodie to appear unrealistically brighter.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max captures a more accurate looking portrait shot. Aside from that, I think that both phones do an excellent job of isolating myself from the background.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max