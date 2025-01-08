Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak offers new charging details, and it’s the change we've been demanding

We are two weeks away from the the official reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup at the January 22 Galaxy Unpacked event, which means that the leaks about the phone are going to come at an even faster pace than before.

For the most part, we've seen just about every possible spec for the premium Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model, but a new spec list from German leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky reveals a couple of new surprises.

According to Quandt's list, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be capable of up to 25W wireless charging, which would be a massive boost over the current 15W available to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung recently announced support Qi2 and that wireless charging standard would be coming to Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025. Though, the company did not specifically mention the S25 series. It should be noted that as of now, most Qi2 charging tops out at 15W, so a 10W boost for the S25 would be a huge improvement on Qi2.

Faster charging would be a welcome, needed upgrade to Samsung's flagship device. It's been one of our primary complaints about past Galaxy S flagships, as Samsung has kept the same charging speeds in place for years. The lack of improvement is even more noticeable as other Android phone makers — think OnePlus and its new OnePlus 13 — equip their phones with much faster charging technology than the Galaxy S lineup.

Additional specifications

Quandt's list also mentions some Galaxy S25 Ultra screen specs we had not yet heard. This includes HDR10+ support and a brightness peak of 2600 nits, similar as that on the S24 Ultra.

The list seems to confirm the storage and RAM capacities of 12 GB/256GB, 16 GB/512GB and 16GB/1 TB, which had previously been reported.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lastly, Quandt listed dimensions of 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm and 219g (6.4 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches, 7.7 oz). In comparison to the S24 Ultra, it sounds like the S25 Ultra will be a bit taller, thinner and lighter.

Galaxy S pre-orders: Save up to $1,250 @ Samsung

Register to pre-order any device announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 by January 22, and you can get a $50 credit toward the new Galaxy device. There's also an instant $300 credit when you reserve and pre-order a device, plus up to $900 in credit available for trading in your current device.

Again, we'll know more as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series should be announced on January 22, with Samsung already letting people reserve their spot to preorder any devices launched at Unpacked in exchange for credit back on their purchase. In terms of new phones, we expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra.

More from Tom's Guide