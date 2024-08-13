The Pixel 9 is make or break for Google — here are 3 rumored features I'm most excited about

Today's Made by Google event is only hours away, and with it the reveal of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. Google’s latest series of handsets promises to be a tasty upgrade over the Google Pixel 8 so there is plenty to be excited about.

Google phones are somewhat infamous for being real rumormills, especially regarding hardware. Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen everything the Pixel series will likely have to offer. However, this is less the case when it comes to software and features. As such, I went through every rumor and found three possible additions to the Pixel 9 that pique my interest the most.

On that note, I should specify that I have never actually owned a Google phone, so all of these features are things that could convince me to pick one up. However, they are also rumors, so they might not be announced today (or ever). With that caveat out of the way, let's have a look at what Google might be bringing to the table.

On-device AI could be a game changer

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

First and foremost, one of the most appealing rumors for the Pixel 9 has to do with its handling of on-device AI. According to a leak, the Pixel 9 could have a wealth of enhanced on-device AI capabilities, This means that features such as text-to-image conversion will work on the device, rather than needing a connection to the cloud.

This is a game changer for several reasons as it means that the Pixel 9 series could handle some of the most complex AI capabilities without sending requests to a server over the internet. This will likely make the AI functionality much faster than other devices and allow it to run even when in an area with poor wifi or cellular coverage.

Not only is it faster, but it is also much safer for the user as less data is being transferred across the web. Obviously, security should always be a major focus for developers, and considering Apple's recent ads that imply that Chrome is unsafe, Google adding more on-device functionality could help to mitigate concerns.

Call Notes will make life easier

(Image credit: Marilia Castelli)

However, on-device AI is pointless without great features to back it up and the first I saw was Call Notes, which is very similar to an announced feature for iOS 18. This feature was tipped to us on X from a known source and states that Google’s version will offer call recording and transcription, and the potential for AI summarization to boot. However, we don’t know for certain if this new feature will be an expansion for the Notes app or if it will support multiple languages.

Recording and call transcripts are the kind of things that you never knew you needed until you needed them. I know that I tend to forget conversations and what was decided, so being able to revisit them would be a lifesaver. However, it is important to know if your state allows for recording without consent before utilizing this feature legally.

While recording calls can be a gray area, having AI summarize the conversation is an addition that everyone should be excited about. The idea of being able to easily look at the main points of a conversation and get the information promptly, is pretty appealing. Hopefully, Google will include integration with the calendar app so that it is even easier to solidify plans.

Studio is secretive but promises a lot

(Image credit: Android Authority)

There’s one rumored feature that I am keeping an eye on is the little-known Studio feature. While we don't know much about Studio, it is theorized that it is the previously reported Creative Assistant app under a new name. For reference, when we reported on the original Creative Assistant app it appeared as a Pixel-exclusive version of Apple’s Genmoji which allows users to create stickers with generative AI.

However, later reports indicate that the Studio might offer just a bit more for users. In the leaked screenshots it states “You imagine it, Pixel creates it.” This indicates that Studio might offer full AI-generated images. The ability to easily create images on our phones, especially if we don’t require an online connection, is one that we should all be excited about. However, we don’t know a lot about Studio yet, so we will have to wait to see what it is capable of.

These are all great features and could push me to invest in a new Pixel phone. however, they are all rumors so we will have to watch the Made by Google event to see how many come to pass. If you don't have the time to watch you can keep up to date with our Made by Google live blog which we will be updating throughout the day.