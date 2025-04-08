iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max just tipped for major camera upgrade

A new leak teases a fairly big upgrade for the cameras on this year's iPhone 17 Pro models.

The leak was teased in a video from the YouTube channel Front Page Tech that was mostly renders of the alleged redesign for iOS 19. Toward the end of that video, they briefly discuss dual video recording.

This video is the biggest iOS leak ever. - YouTube Watch On

According to Jon Prosser, who hosted the video, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models will feature the ability to record video on both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. You can find the mentioned dual camera recording at about 9:13 in the Front Page video.

If this proves true, it could mean you could FaceTime with the front camera while showing what you're looking at with the rear ones.

The capability is already available through some apps in the App Store like Snapchat. Samsung phones have had dual recording since the Galaxy S21, but the Galaxy doesn't really have a similar FaceTime equivalent without using a third-party app like Whatsapp or Zoom.

There's no apparent reason this feature couldn't work on the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air.

It should be noted that Jon Prosser is a controversial figure in the tech world, having recently been accused of under-paying or not paying contributors. The Apple Whisperer himself, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, recently shot down Prosser's alleged look at what iOS 19 might look saying that it was based on "an older build" or just made up.

So, as with any leak, take some of this with a grain of salt. The only way to know for sure what's true is to wait for the actual phones, and Apple should release all four expected iPhone 17 models in September.

