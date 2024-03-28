Forget Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — the world’s thinnest foldable blows it away

Vivo has revealed the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro in China, and both promise to blow the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Google Pixel Fold 2 out of the water by being the thinnest foldable phones yet.

The Vivo X Fold 3 has only a 0.40-inch profile when folded, and a 0.18-inch profile when unfolded. That's despite it having three 50 MP cameras on the back, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W charging capabilities on the inside that's far larger and faster than what its rivals offer.

The base Vivo X Fold 3's other hardware specifications are tamer. The base model comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 6.53-inch outer display and an 8.03-inch inner 120 Hz screen.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a little thicker than the standard model, measuring 0.44 inches when folded and 0.20 inches when unfolded. However, it instead comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with a special imaging chip that promises to take photographic detail to a level above the regular X Fold 3.

The cameras are also slightly different on the Pro, with the phone having a 50 MP Wide and Ultrawide camera and a 64MP telephoto lens at 3x zoom. The battery is also larger at 5,700 mAh, and can charge at either 100W with a wired connection, or 50W with a compatible wireless charger.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Vivo X Fold 3 vs Other Foldables Row 0 - Cell 0 Closed Unfolded Google Pixel Fold 2 (rumored) 6.11 x 3.0 x 0.41 inches 6.11 x 5.91 x 0.20 inches Vivo X Fold 3 6.29 x 2.86 x 0.40 inches 6.29 x 5.61 x 0.18 inches Vivo X Fold 3 Pro 6.29 x 2.85 x 0.44 inches 6.29 x 5.60 x 0.20 inches Galaxy Z Fold 5 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 inches 6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches Galaxy Z Fold 6 (rumored) N/A 6.04 x 5.21 x 0.24 inches

The size of the Google Pixel Fold 2 was leaked in February, and it appeared at the time to be the thinnest foldable phone yet. However, the Vivo X Fold 3 is roughly the same folded thickness as the Pixel Fold 2 but appears to be 0.2 inches thinner when unfolded.

Meanwhile, both of the new Vivo foldables are considerably thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and even the rumored size for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung’s next foldable will likely come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but will also likely include all of Samsung’s Galaxy AI updates, as well as apparently boast a redesigned hinge to help reduce the phone's size and weight.

There has been no word on if the Vivo X Fold 3 or the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be released in countries other than China. We can only wait and see Vivo's plans for the device, but hopefully, people in the U.S., U.K. Australia and beyond will get their hands on the thinnest foldable yet. They may even end up as one or two of our best foldable phones picks if they live up to Vivo's promises if we get to test them.