Older Samsung phones are finally getting One UI 7 — here's all the devices

published

The Galaxy S23 series is catching up with newer Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy S23 series is reportedly gaining access to the One UI 7 beta in select regions.

Several users have claimed to have been granted beta access on their Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra (via Android Authority). However, it appears once again that only users in the U.S., India and South Korea are able to sign up to the beta with the Samsung Members app.

It also seems that the update is also only available for unlocked versions of the Galaxy S23 series, meaning any carrier-locked device might still have to wait. There are no reports about the Galaxy S23 FE, indicating that only the original three models are being given access at time of writing.

One UI 7 beta access screen on Galaxy S23

(Image credit: ELELIE03 @ Reddit)

Samsung’s One UI 7 beta was limited to the Galaxy S24 series at first, but came installed on the Galaxy S25 series at release. However, Samsung made it clear that other models join the party closer to One UI 7's full launch date in April. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was recently granted access to the beta.

While the One UI 7 beta is based on the Android 15 update, the report indicates that it also contains the March 1, 2025 Security patch. As such, your phone would feature the most up-to-date security. The bad news is that the update is a massive 4.6GB in size. Make sure you have a WiFi connection when looking to update.

A front shot of the Galaxy S25 Ultra

A Galaxy S25 Ultra with a One UI 7 home screen (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One UI 7 offers several features and quality-of-life improvements over One UI 6. Users gain a redesigned home screen and camera app, as well as getting access to the handy Now Bar feature. One of the best additions is the new vertical app drawer that helps to minimize clutter on the display.

It is worth noting that the update is still in beta, as such we’d recommend backing up your data before updating. Alternatively, the stable release is expected to come in April, so you won’t have to wait for long if you don’t want to risk a beta.

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

