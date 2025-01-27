Oppo’s next phone looks to be even thinner than an iPad Pro — here’s what we know

The OnePlus Open 2 has been in the rumor mill for a while, but a recent post on social media seems to have confirmed how thin the phone will be.

Oppo undoubtedly had a fantastic 2024, with the OnePlus Open scoring as our best foldable phone and the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R both receiving stellar reviews. There has been a lot of talk about the next generation of Oppo phones, predominantly the Oppo Find N5. If you've never heard of the device, that isn't surprising, but it will likely be the name of the OnePlus Open 2 in the Chinese market.

There's a lot to be excited about regarding Oppo's next foldable phone, but the big question is how thin it will be. Well, we might have an answer thanks to Notebookcheck. Recently, Billy Zhang, the Oppo President of Overseas Marketing, showed off an image of the Oppo Find N5 next to the iPad Pro M4 on X. The photo below shows that the Find N5 is roughly half the size of the 5.1mm-thick iPad.

(Image credit: OPPO)

Regarding the OnePlus Open 2, there is a fair amount of speculation about how thick it will be. For instance, we recently saw a leak regarding two major hardware upgrades for the device. The first upgrade is a new titanium frame, while the second is the new thin design. The report said the phone could be at least 9.1mm thick. Obviously, that is thicker than the iPad, but they may mean when folded.

However, there is some bad news regarding a possible release date for the phone that might mute some of the excitement. According to a source on X, rather than releasing in Q1 of 2025, the OnePlus Open 2 could be released in H2 instead. This would mean the phone could be released from July 1st to the end of 2025. On the plus side, there are some indications that the phone could be released with a 6,000 mAh battery, which would match the OnePlus 13.

There's still a lot we don't know about the OnePlus Open 2, and we could be waiting a while for any real confirmation. However, considering the source of this leak, I think we might be looking at the thinnest foldable yet.

