Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could miss out on a camera upgrade — what we know

A new rumor has given us our first apparent look at the camera specs for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and it doesn't look like good news for camera lovers.

With the end of Galaxy Unpacked, there is a lot of focus on the Galaxy S25 series and its AI improvements. However, there's no avoiding the lack of any major hardware upgrades in the series. This is where Samsung's foldable phones could shine and offer customers a wealth of improvements if they choose to upgrade. However, it appears the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could disappoint in at least one area.

In a recent report, GalaxyClub stated the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP selfie camera. The Samsung fans among you will have probably seen the issue, this is exactly the same camera setup as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, it is possible Samsung could offer larger sensors, but considering Samsung's historical lack of camera upgrades we couldn't say this with any certainty.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That doesn't mean that nothing will change in future phones, as there will likely be more software updates. For instance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max in our camera shoot-out despite having very similar cameras to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the S25 Ultra has the advantage of having the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but there are indications that the Z Flip 7 might instead have the Exynos 2500 chip.

This isn't the only news that we've heard about the next generation of Samsung's foldables. One of the most concerning is that Samsung appears to be cutting production of the Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7 by nearly 40%. The reported reason is a lack of interest in the current Samsung foldables compared to expectations. On the plus side, there are some indications that both phones will see an increase in size, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 increasing from 6.7 inches to 6.85 inches.

It's worth noting we should take these leaks with just a pinch of salt, even from a well-known source. However, Samsung's latest releases have all seen pretty minor hardware changes, so the Z Flip 7 doing the same wouldn't be surprising.

