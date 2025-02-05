Oppo Find N5 launching globally soon — and it's the 'world's thinnest' foldable phone

In a surprise reveal it seems that Oppo will be releasing the Oppo Find N5, which is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2, globally in two weeks.

Oppo is one of those phone makers that took the market, and us, by surprise with its great design and features. For instance, the OnePlus Open was a fantastic device and still sits as our best foldable phone.

We've been waiting with bated breath for the next device, and it seems we won't have to wait long at all. In a recent post on Weibo, spotted by Android Authority, an Oppo executive named Zhou Yibao stated that the Find N5 would be released simultaneously across the globe.

It's not only the Oppo Find N5 that is stated for release, Zhou states in another post that Oppo will also be releasing the Oppo Watch X2 alongside the phone. The post in question includes a slightly blurry image of the watch's face, although we can't get a clear idea if it is bigger, or the same size as the OnePlus Watch 2. We also can't see if the rumored rotating dial crown has made an appearance.

(Image credit: Oppo @ weibo)

Oppo choosing to release the phone globally is unexpected, and it also raises some questions about OnePlus. Usually, Oppo will release in Asian Markets first, then OnePlus will rebrand the device and release it in Western markets. If Oppo does release globally, there seems little reason to rename the device the OnePlus Open 2 outside of brand recognition.

Oppo has claimed that this will be the thinnest foldable ever, with the phone appearing to be as thick as a USB C port (4mm) when unfolded. Currently, the thinnest foldable phone is the 4.35 mm thick Honor Magic V3.

We recently saw some leaked images of the OnePlus Open 2 that show it to be about half as thick as the 8.25mm thick iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, Oppo themselves recently released a trailer on Weibo, showing off how thin the phone is compared to the 5.8 mm thick Oppo Find N3.

Without a doubt, this is a big announcement for the future of both companies and there are still a lot of questions that will have to be answered. However, everything we have seen about the next generation of Oppo foldable phones leaves little doubt that this is a device phone that could entice users away from more mainstream brands.