One UI 7 just fixed a massive problem on Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung has given users a new and welcome control over when their phone screen dims while running on low power.

I have little doubt that you, like me, have been in a situation where your phone is running on empty and the screen automatically dims. This makes sense in principle, as it can help keep your device running for a little longer. However, some dislike having no control over whether this happens. Thankfully, as Sam's Mobile spotted, Samsung seems to be giving users back control with One UI 7.﻿

In the latest version of One UI 7, Samsung has introduced a new setting option that allows you to turn off the auto-dim feature. To do this you'll need to head into the battery settings menu where you'll find a new toggle called "auto dim screen." if you disable this feature then your phone will no longer automatically dim the screen when your phone has less than 5% battery.

(Image credit: Sam's Mobile)

Now, it should be noted that turning this off will mean that your phone won't last nearly as long. Secondly, as a general rule, you want to avoid having your device reach this level as often as possible to help keep your battery healthy. It's also the case that One UI 7 will only be initially available on the Galaxy S25 series. If you have one of the older Samsung devices you'll have to wait until later in the month.

One UI 7 isn't just looking to improve your control over the screen brightness though, as it has several improvements and additions for compatible Samsung phones.

For one thing, the Home screen has been simplified with darker colors and redesigned icons. There's also the new Now Bar that's somewhat reminiscent of Apple's Dynamic Island. The update also includes several changes and improvements to Galaxy AI and Google Gemini.

This is the kind of change that won't affect many people, but it's great news for anyone who dislikes not being able to manage every aspect of their device.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more information on the changes coming with One UI 7, you can check out our breakdown of the recent Galaxy Unpacked, as well as our reviews of the new phones, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra.