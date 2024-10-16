First OnePlus 13R specs leaked — tipped for 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

OnePlus will launch its flagship OnePlus 13 in China by the end of October, but a new leak revealed a mid-range version of the phone that looks pretty powerful. The leak comes from regular leaker Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority), which posted potential specs on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

They wrote: "Mid-range new phone test IMX906 main camera + JN1 vertical telephoto, image algorithm can be used on FX8, 1.5K BOE X2 pure straight screen, 6-beginning silicon battery density is considerable, this generation of SM8750 is greatly accelerated, there will be new thing."

The specs from DCS reveal a OnePlus phone running a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a flat 1.5K display and a powerful 6,000 mAh battery. It appears it will feature a 50MP telephoto lens, the Oppo Find X8 image processing tech and a Sony IMX906 primary camera (1/1.56-inch sensor size). It points to a phone that will quickly become one of the best OnePlus phones and one of the best mid-range phones.

Most smartphones that make their way to the United States don't feature more than 5,000 mAh batteries, so this one is already more robust than most phone batteries you see.

Digital Chat Station does not name the phone, but it is likely a phone in the OnePlus Ace lineup. The last Ace phone made by the company was the Ace 3 Pro, which launched in July 2024 featuring the OnePlus "Glacier battery."

In previous years, the OnePlus Ace 2 and Ace 3 were released to the rest of the globe as the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 12R. So, we may see it released next year in 2025 as the OnePlus 13R.

That all said, in general, the last two OnePlus R phones featured older processors, so it wouldn't surprise if the 13R runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, especially since the goal is to reduce costs as a mid-range phone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is supposed to be 20% more expensive than the current chipsets, but OnePlus has surprised us in the past with phones that exceed power expectations.

