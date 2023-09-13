My 5 favorite new to Netflix movies you should watch in September 2023

Get cozy on your couch because September 2023 brings a round of new movies to Netflix. Some of them are available on Netflix for the first time, others are returning to the streaming service after playing elsewhere.

If you're like me and tend to suffer from decision paralysis, picking a title to watch on movie night can keep you scrolling until dawn. You could go with one of the new Netflix movies rated highly on Rotten Tomatoes or our roundup of the overall best movies on Netflix. But you might need more recommendations, especially since critics can be wrong.

That's why I've compiled my favorite new movies on Netflix this month. I've seen and can vouch for all of them, even if they fall short of an A-grade on RT. Here are the best movies worth streaming.

8 Mile

The rise of rapper Eminem serves as inspiration for this semi-autobiographical drama, set in his hometown of Detroit. Marshall Mathers III himself makes his film debut as Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr., a young blue collar worker who dreams of becoming a hip-hop star. But his attempts at getting notice on the local rap scene are stymied by a need to provide for his mother and sister.

After an altercation with the rival rap group Leaders of the Free World, Jimmy signs up for a big battle hosted by his friend Future (Mekhi Phifer). He has one shot, one opportunity to seize everything he ever wanted. And he's not gonna let it slip.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Stream on Netflix

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

The quintessential ‘80s teen comedy written by Cameron Crowe and directed by Amy Heckerling features a who’s who of that era’s stars. Stacy (Jennifer Jason Leigh) is an inexperienced freshman who eagerly listens to advice from her older, uninhibited friend Linda (Phoebe Cates), which lands her smack-dab in the middle of a love triangle.

Meanwhile, Stacy’s older brother Brad (Judge Reinhold) plans to break up with his girlfriend until he loses his fast food job. And school stoner Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) faces off against stern history teacher Mr. Hand (Ray Walston) in a battle of mental fortitude.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Stream on Netflix

Field of Dreams

If you stream it, they will come. The ultimate Dad Movie, Field of Dreams will make you teary-eyed about the idea of playing catch with your father. Kevin Costner stars as Ray, an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice one night saying “If you build it, he will come.”

With the support of wife Annie (Amy Madigan), Ray decides to plow some of his corn and build a baseball diamond on his land. The ghosts of Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) and other great players begin to appear. Soon, Ray receives other messages that send him a journey of healing and acceptance.

Genre: Sports fantasy drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stream on Netflix

Miss Congeniality

Sandra Bullock is a master at marrying comedy, romance and action, and the best example of her genius is Miss Congeniality — which though poorly rated by critics is an absolute masterpiece. As FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart, she's a tough cookie who wears shapeless suits. But when an agent needs to go undercover at the Miss United States beauty pageant, she needs a makeover, fast.

Enter pageant coach Victor Melling (Michael Caine), who has his work cut out for him. Properly coiffed and gowned, Gracie has to smile, strut and play harp, all while looking for a domestic terrorist who has threatened to blow up the event.

Genre: Action comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Stream on Netflix

Superbad

By the mid-aughts, the high school party comedy genre had gone out of style (nobody needed three American Pie movies in four years). It got a much-needed boost with Superbad, which bears the stamps of co-writer Seth Rogen and producer Judd Apatow.

The plot isn’t much different than any other coming-of-age comedy set in a teen’s senior year: Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) want to go to a party, score some booze and babes, and lose their virginity. Naturally, their hopes are harder to achieve than expected, especially when two cops (Rogen, Bill Hader) get involved.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stream on Netflix