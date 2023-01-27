Microsoft Edge 'Phoenix' could make me ditch Google Chrome — here’s why

Microsoft Edge is a solid browser that I find easy to work on. At least, when I bother to use it. I’m one of the 2.65 billion people (opens in new tab) who use Google Chrome as their primary browser — both for work and personal use. Because of that, I’ve never given Microsoft Edge its proper due. But that might all change with a reimagined Edge web browser codenamed "Phoenix."

As revealed by WalkingCat on Twitter (opens in new tab) (via Windows Central (opens in new tab)), Project Phoenix is an internal reimagining of Microsoft’s browser. The Redmond-based tech giant has been working on this project summer of 2022. Phoenix is being built in pieces and some parts of it can be tested using feature flags in some preview versions of Microsoft Edge.

Some features include an updated UI with rounded tabs akin to native Windows 11 apps and a “split view” feature that allows you to view two web pages within a single tab. Other features include making Edge a system-wide password manager for all of Windows, and a Tab Activity Center to provide users with insight into browser usage.

These updates may not seem monumental, but as the old saying goes, it’s the little things that matter. As a Windows user, these Edge features are pretty exciting. Here’s what I like about some of the new features potentially coming to Microsoft Edge “Phoenix.”

Similar aesthetic to Windows 11

Windows 11 has a more inviting look thanks to features like rounded windows. And in general, the operating system has a more unified look compared to previous iterations. It’s one of the reasons I immediately upgraded to Windows 11 and never looked back.

Microsoft Edge is a Chromium-based browser, meaning that it's virtually identical to Google Chrome. While this aspect makes it easier for Chrome users to acclimate to Microsoft’s browser, it makes Edge feel disconnected from Windows. Giving Edge an updated UI with rounded tabs would go a long way to making it feel like a part of Windows 11.

Split view to boost productivity

Snap assist is one of my favorite aspects of Windows 11. This feature makes it easier to arrange open apps on your desktop into Layouts and Groups. It’s an updated version of a Windows 10 feature that similarly lets you “snap” windows into pre-configured layouts.

Instead of having to drag windows into position (or know the keyboard shortcuts), you can just hover your pointer over the minimize/maximize button in the top-right corner of any app window. A little pop-up window will quickly appear showing pictographs of different layout options: splitting the screen 50/50 between two apps, for example, or 50/25/25 between three, or even giving one app two-thirds of the screen while a second app lies narrowly alongside it in the remaining third.

With Phoenix’s split view feature allowing you to have two web pages in a single tab, you could combine it with snap assist and potentially double the number of pages you can view on a single screen. You can see what this would look like below.

#edge-split-screen pic.twitter.com/f3Po5ndqd6January 24, 2023 See more

Granted, this could look like a mess with so many web pages in your face. But considering how many windows and tabs I keep snapped on my dual-screen setup (it's a lot!), I want to see how many more I can potentially cram in.

System-wide password managing

Microsoft Edge has a solid password manager that’s easy to use. You can have all of your passwords on all your devices and it’s simple to use different passwords for every website. It works as well as Google Chrome’s password manager, based on my experience.

Being able to manage my Windows passwords right on Edge would not only make the browser feel like a natural extension of Windows, but it would also make it easier to manage all of my passwords from a single spot.

Outlook

We don’t know if Microsoft will deliver Edge Project Phoenix updates piecemeal or as a single large update. Whatever the case, I’m eager to see these changes implemented as they could make me seriously consider Microsoft Edge as my main browser — or at least use it considerably more.

If not, I’ll still give Microsoft respect for taking measures to make its browser more competitive with the dominant Chrome.