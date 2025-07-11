OpenAI’s new AI browser could rival Perplexity — here’s what I hope it gets right

OpenAI is building a brand-new web browser, and it could completely change how we search, browse and get things done online.

According to recent leaks and an exclusive report from Reuters, the company behind ChatGPT is working on a Chromium-based browser that integrates AI agents directly into your browsing experience.

Internally codenamed “Operator,” this new browser is expected to go far beyond search to offer smart, memory-equipped agents that can summarize pages, complete actions (like booking travel) and eventually handle full web-based tasks for you.

If this sounds like Perplexity’s Comet, you’re right. The recently launched AI-powered browser integrates search and sidebar answers directly into the page. OpenAI’s browser will likely compete with Chrome and Comet, but hasn’t launched yet. It’s rumored to be rolling out first to ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the U.S. as part of an early beta, possibly later this summer.

As someone who tests AI tools for a living, I’ve tried nearly every smart assistant and search engine on the market. And while Perplexity’s Comet offers a solid first look at the future of AI browsing, here’s what I’m most excited for from OpenAI’s take, and what I hope it gets right.

1. A truly proactive browsing assistant

A man buying something online with a credit card

(Image credit: Streetcats Studio / Shutterstock)

Perplexity is great at answering questions. But what I want from OpenAI’s browser is something more autonomous; an assistant that doesn't just wait for a prompt but actively enhances the page I'm on.

Imagine browsing Amazon and having the assistant automatically suggest product comparisons or pull in real reviews from Reddit. Or reading a news article and instantly seeing a timeline, source context and differing viewpoints, but with zero prompting.

That level of proactive help could turn passive browsing into intelligent discovery and I’m totally here for it.

2. Built-in agents that take action

High angle shot of young woman booking flight tickets on airline website online with laptop, with packed suitcase by her side

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OpenAI’s “Operator” agents are rumored to handle full tasks beyond search or summarization. For instance, filling out forms, booking tickets or handling customer service chats will all be done for you.

If that’s true, it’s a major leap forward. While Perplexity’s Comet is great for pulling in answers, OpenAI’s approach may introduce a new category of browser-based automation powered by memory, context and reasoning.

3. Cleaner answers, better sources

ChatGPT questions prompt

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Let’s be honest: search engines today are filled with AI-generated slop, vague product listicles, SEO junk and misleading clickbait. Perplexity tries to solve this by pulling answers from verified sources and citing them in real time.

OpenAI could go even further, drawing from its own training data and web browsing capabilities to offer cleaner, more nuanced summaries with source-level transparency. If they can combine the conversational intelligence of ChatGPT with web accuracy, it could help reverse the search spam crisis.

4. One tab to rule them all

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT/Future AI)

If OpenAI’s browser integrates with ChatGPT’s existing multimodal tools, including everything from image generation to spreadsheet analysis and file uploads, it could become the first true all-in-one productivity browser.

That would give creators, students and professionals a seamless way to write, code, search, design and automate within one interface.

The bottom line

Perplexity’s Comet browser is a strong first step toward smarter web browsing. But OpenAI’s rumored browser has the potential to go further by offering a more intelligent, personalized and action-ready browsing experience.

I’ll be watching closely for the beta invite to drop. And if it delivers on the promise of proactive agents, real web automation and a cleaner, more useful internet, this could be the most exciting browser launch since Chrome.

