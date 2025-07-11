OpenAI’s new AI browser could rival Perplexity — here’s what I hope it gets right
We're getting closer to a perfect browser
OpenAI is building a brand-new web browser, and it could completely change how we search, browse and get things done online.
According to recent leaks and an exclusive report from Reuters, the company behind ChatGPT is working on a Chromium-based browser that integrates AI agents directly into your browsing experience.
Internally codenamed “Operator,” this new browser is expected to go far beyond search to offer smart, memory-equipped agents that can summarize pages, complete actions (like booking travel) and eventually handle full web-based tasks for you.
If this sounds like Perplexity’s Comet, you’re right. The recently launched AI-powered browser integrates search and sidebar answers directly into the page. OpenAI’s browser will likely compete with Chrome and Comet, but hasn’t launched yet. It’s rumored to be rolling out first to ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the U.S. as part of an early beta, possibly later this summer.
As someone who tests AI tools for a living, I’ve tried nearly every smart assistant and search engine on the market. And while Perplexity’s Comet offers a solid first look at the future of AI browsing, here’s what I’m most excited for from OpenAI’s take, and what I hope it gets right.
1. A truly proactive browsing assistant
Perplexity is great at answering questions. But what I want from OpenAI’s browser is something more autonomous; an assistant that doesn't just wait for a prompt but actively enhances the page I'm on.
Imagine browsing Amazon and having the assistant automatically suggest product comparisons or pull in real reviews from Reddit. Or reading a news article and instantly seeing a timeline, source context and differing viewpoints, but with zero prompting.
That level of proactive help could turn passive browsing into intelligent discovery and I’m totally here for it.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
2. Built-in agents that take action
OpenAI’s “Operator” agents are rumored to handle full tasks beyond search or summarization. For instance, filling out forms, booking tickets or handling customer service chats will all be done for you.
If that’s true, it’s a major leap forward. While Perplexity’s Comet is great for pulling in answers, OpenAI’s approach may introduce a new category of browser-based automation powered by memory, context and reasoning.
3. Cleaner answers, better sources
Let’s be honest: search engines today are filled with AI-generated slop, vague product listicles, SEO junk and misleading clickbait. Perplexity tries to solve this by pulling answers from verified sources and citing them in real time.
OpenAI could go even further, drawing from its own training data and web browsing capabilities to offer cleaner, more nuanced summaries with source-level transparency. If they can combine the conversational intelligence of ChatGPT with web accuracy, it could help reverse the search spam crisis.
4. One tab to rule them all
If OpenAI’s browser integrates with ChatGPT’s existing multimodal tools, including everything from image generation to spreadsheet analysis and file uploads, it could become the first true all-in-one productivity browser.
That would give creators, students and professionals a seamless way to write, code, search, design and automate within one interface.
The bottom line
Perplexity’s Comet browser is a strong first step toward smarter web browsing. But OpenAI’s rumored browser has the potential to go further by offering a more intelligent, personalized and action-ready browsing experience.
I’ll be watching closely for the beta invite to drop. And if it delivers on the promise of proactive agents, real web automation and a cleaner, more useful internet, this could be the most exciting browser launch since Chrome.
More from Tom's Guide
- Grok 4 is live — Elon Musk introduces 'smartest AI' and addresses antisemitic posts
- I turned a PDF into a video in under 5 minutes — here’s the AI tool that made it happen
- Google just made solving Wordle way easier — here’s how
Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.
Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.
Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.