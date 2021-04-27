Xbox Games with Gold May 2021 — what you can play for free

Summer's right around the corner, and that means new games for Xbox Live Gold members thanks to Games with Gold. Microsoft just announced its upcoming slate of May Xbox Games with Gold, which you can download for free and add to your collection as an Xbox Live Gold subscriber. This month's selection is a bit bereft of some of the heavy-hitters we've seen in the past, but there are some intriguing options here nevertheless.

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 users can choose from four different games this month, though the well is a bit dry at this point. Most of the newer games you may want to get your hands on will be hitting Xbox Game Pass, so that might be where you hit up to try additional games instead, unless you want to add free games to your collection, and you certainly should.

From May 1 through May 31, you can download Armello, a board game based on the world of fairy tales. It combines RPG, tabletop, and strategy elements that offer three different styles of play. Players must combine their heroics to become the next king or queen of Armello as they swashbuckle their way to victory. The game is available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

From May 16 through June 15, users on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One can pick up Dungeons 3. It’s a real-time strategy game that finds players building their own dungeons as well as moving creatures about the map, casting spells, and discovering loot and treasure.

That's about it for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One titles. But Xbox 360 games are still available in the form of LEGO Batman from May 1 through May 15. It's the first LEGO Batman in the now long-running series, so you'll have a chance to see how things grew up from there.

Finally, Tropico 4 will be available from May 16 through May 31. It's a strategy sim where players choose from a set of dictators (El Presidente) or create their own. From there, they can run their own island as they see fit.

When these games have cycled through, it’ll be time once more for a new set of titles. For now, be sure to grab all of these before they’re gone by mid-June.