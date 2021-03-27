Xbox Series X — 10 most exciting indie games on the way

Finding Xbox Series X stock may be an infuriating experience at the moment, but frustrated would-be buyers can at least console themselves with the fact that Microsoft’s latest doesn’t have many games yet. That won’t be the case for long though, and Microsoft demonstrated this with it’s indie game showcase on Twitch yesterday.

Titled /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox, the three-hour stream showed off over 60 games, with new trailers for plenty of them. Here are the ten most interesting from the event – which you can watch in full here .

Exomecha

One of the biggest budget games on display, Exhomecha is a free-to-play online FPS that’s coming to Xbox One, Series S, Series X and PC this August. From the trailer above, it’ll certainly feel familiar to fans of Titanfall, and Series X players can either enjoy the game in 4K or with a 120fps performance mode while still enjoying crossplay with other platforms

Voidtrain

Even with this new trailer, it’s still tricky to know exactly what to expect from Voidtrain. Yes, there are clearly a lot of FPS elements, but it looks like the train you’re building and upgrading along the way is going to take you to some very strange places when it leaves the platform in 2022.

Nobody Saves the World

The team behind lucha libre beat-em-up Guacamelee is back with Nobody Saves the World – an intense looking bullet hell RPG with a charming art style and a whole lot of personality. It’s “coming soon-ish” to both Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles as well as PC, and it’ll be on Game Pass from the get go.

Death’s Door

It’s hard not to be utterly charmed by the opening minute of this trailer which sees a crow going about its business as appointed reaper of death. The game itself will see your crow heading to a “twisted place where nothing has died for several centuries” to put things right in an intense looking dungeon crawler. It’s coming to Xbox One, Series consoles and PC this summer.

Twelve Minutes

Twelve Minutes has been anticipated for some time, and not just thanks to its all-star cast featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe. It’s an intriguing premise where the same horrifying 12-minute time loop keeps repeating until you figure out how to change the outcome with the knowledge of what’s to come… like an interactive episode of The Twilight Zone. It’s coming soon to PC and an Xbox near you.

Moonglow Bay

Cross The Touryst with Stardew Valley, and you might end up with something that looks a lot like Moonglow Bay. A fishing sim mixed with adventure game, the overarching story sees you trying to discovere what happened to your recently deceased partner – a mystery you can uncover via local co-op, with a friend taking on the role of your daughter. It’s coming to PC and Xbox this year, and will be on Game Pass from launch.

The Ascent

If Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t action packed enough for you, then maybe The Ascent will be more your bag. A solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world, it’s up to you (and maybe your friends) to pick up the pieces after The Ascent Group collapses, leading to chaos on the streets.

Demon Turf

The blend of 2D and 3D cell shading certainly makes Demon Turf an eye-catching title from the showcase – at least if you're into platforming games. It’s coming later this year to Xbox and PC, but a demo is around now if you want to get a feel of how it plays in advance.

Omno

One of the most soothing looking Xbox games of the showcase, Omno looks a thoroughly chilled-out experience where you explore a large open world, solving puzzles along the way. While this is coming to PS4 as well as the Xbox family and PC, it’ll be on Game Pass from day one.

The Big Con

I may be showing my age a bit by including this one, but The Big Con’s 90s stylings make it, at the very least, an intriguing change from the majority of greenlit games. An adventure game where you play a teen con-artist looking to save your mother’s video store (remember those?), it’s bright and bold with an unique art style. Coming soon to Xbox One and PC.