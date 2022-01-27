WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live stream: start time, how to watch and match card

The Royal Rumble live stream holds a key position on the wrestling calendar when it comes to WWE's plans. WrestleMania is a few months away, and the two Royal Rumble matches each set up one of the main events for the two-night showcase. And this year's Rumbles look awfully interesting, thanks to a big leak.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 start time and date • WWE Royal Rumble 2022 date: Saturday (Jan. 29)

• Royal Rumble start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

• Kickoff show time: 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

There are two big questions going in. The first one is simple: will Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar lose their championship defenses (to Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, respectively)? Everyone expects the two to meet at WrestleMania, and since a title unification match doesn't seem likely at this stage, one of them may need to lose now or at February's Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The other thing on everyone's mind is the shadow of Ronda Rousey, as multiple popular wrestling journalists are reporting WWE wants her at the Rumble. Ronda winning the women's Rumble makes some sense, but she could be main eventing one night without that.

Elsewhere on the card, Edge and Beth Phoenix seem likely to beat The Miz and Maryse, and Becky Lynch is a lock to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Doudrop.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE Royal Rumble live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

WWE Royal Rumble live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to watch WWE Royal Rumble in the U.S. is Peacock. It's in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

WWE Royal Rumble live streams in the UK and around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The rest of the world will grab WWE Royal Rumble live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland this week. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WWE Royal Rumble card

We'll update this below as the show unfolds.

We're predicting Bobby Lashley to beat Brock (somehow), Reigns to beat Rollins, Edge & Beth Phoenix to win, Becky Lynch to win and Lesnar and Belair to win their respective Rumbles.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (Usos barred from ringside)

vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (Usos barred from ringside) Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

vs. The Miz & Maryse Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

vs. Doudrop 30-Man Royal Rumble Match — Prediction: Brock Lesnar

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match — Prediction: Bianca Belair