New on Netflix — 9 new movies and shows to watch in September 2023

Looking for new shows and movies to watch on Netflix? Their pool of fresh content is as deep as ever in September 2023.

This month features the return of several fan-favorite Netflix shows, including Virgin River season 5, Sex Education season 4, Love Is Blind season 5, Selling the OC season 2, and the final chapter of Disenchantment. Plus, the award-winning World War II drama Band of Brothers makes its Netflix debut after previously streaming on Max.

On the movies side, romantic comedy Love at First Sight will make you swoon over its meet cute. Here's our guide on the top new Netflix shows and movies this month.

New on Netflix September 2023: Top picks

Disenchantment season 5

And they all lived happily ever after? Matt Groening’s animated, twisted fairy tale is ending, though with raunchy jokes and goofy antics rather than a sweet kiss or white knight. The misadventures of hard-drinking, hard-hitting Queen Bean (Abbi Jacobson), feisty companion Elfo (Nat Faxon) and personal demon Luci (Eric Andre) culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland.

To save the realm from her mother, the wicked Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan), Bean must overcome a prophecy that she will kill someone she loves. Along the way, the heroes will face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all, their true destiny. - KW

Premieres Sept. 1 on Netflix

Virgin River season 5

Baby on board … and in danger, on multiple fronts. Last we visited the small town of Virgin River, nurse practitioner Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and bar-owning boyfriend Jack (Martin Henderson) were expecting a little one. But Mel is experiencing a high-risk pregnancy and must make a difficult decision about her job. Things get even more stressful when the entire community is threatened by a devastating wildfire. Elsewhere, Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Toole) are grappling with how their respective impairments are changing their identities. Still, there’s a silver lining on the horizon, as Preacher (Colin Lawrence) finds new love. - KW

Premieres Sept. 7 on Netflix

Selling the OC season 2

Bigger listings, bigger paydays, bigger drama. The spinoff of the hit reality show Selling Sunset is back on the market. Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line for The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team, who are navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors. Tension is (still) brewing between agents in the office, which only grows with the arrival of a new face, Alexandra Harper. As Gio Helou snarks, "She’s pretty, charismatic, but overrated." Tell us how you really feel!

Premieres Sept. 8 on Netflix

Band of Brothers

If somehow you (or your father) never caught this miniseries when it aired on HBO in 2001, or in reruns or streaming since, now is your chance. Created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, it's adapted from a book written by Stephen Ambrose that tells the story of Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army during World War II. Richard "Dick" Winters (Damian Lewis) is part of a group of soldiers that partakes in jump training at Camp Toccoa, Georgia, then moves on to airborne landings in Normandy. From there, they're on the frontlines of the the Siege of Bastogne, the invasion of Germany and the liberation of a concentration camp. - KW

Premieres Sept. 15 on Netflix

Love at First Sight

Strangers who meet cute on a plane is such a romantic comedy trope, yet we fall for it every single time. In the case of this film from Vanessa Caswill, it helps that the couple in question is played by the effervescent Haley Lu Richardson (White Lotus) and endearing Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody). Hadley is a literature-loving American headed to her father’s wedding in London … until she misses her flight. After getting rebooked, she encounters British statistics student Oliver. Sparks fly on what ends up becoming one long, up-in-the-clouds date. But then they lose track of each other in customs — without exchanging numbers. - KW

Premieres Sept. 15 on Netflix

Sex Education season 4

Time to graduate from Sex Education. When the fourth and final season of the British teen comedy kicks off, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) are starting their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. It’s a far different world than Moordale Secondary, and while Eric simply wants to avoid being labeled a loser again, Otis is nervous about establishing his new clinic. Meanwhile, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is enjoying American life at Wallace University as she studies under author Thomas Molloy, played by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek. - KW

Premieres Sept. 21 on Netflix

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Robert Rodriguez reboots his beloved family film franchise with a new generation of young heroes that are taking the spy game to the next level. Nora Tango-Torrez (Gina Rodriguez) and Terrence Tango-Torrez (Zachary Levi) are the world's greatest secret agents — and are married to each other. Their two kids, Patty (Everly Carganilla) and Tony (Connor Esterson) join the family biz to fix what they broke when they unwittingly helped game developer Ray Kingston (Billy Magnussen) unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology. - KW

Premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne

The animated adaptation of the Castlevania video game series continues with its fourth bloody installment. Against the backdrop of revolutionary France, Richter Belmont (Richard Armitage) takes up his family's mantle to battle a looming vampire menace. The series is inspired by fan-favorite games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. If the new series sticks closely to the games’ narratives, we’ll likely see Richter initially defeat Dracula (Graham McTavish) with the help of teen vampire hunter Maria Renard (Michelle Ruff) and Dracula's son Alucard (James Callis). That could see Richter falling under the dark spell of Shaft, a servant of Dracula, endangering the world he once saved. Either way, fans are in for a visceral time with a focus on demonic combat and adventuring. - BV

Premieres Sept. 28 on Netflix

Love Is Blind season 5

Is love truly blind? Seems to be! So far, Netflix's dating reality show hs a better track record than that other rose-filled dating franchise. But those feel-good love stories are just a bonus because let’s face it: We’re all here for the messy drama. The show’s format remains the same: Single men and women date each other, sight unseen, in connected pods. They only meet if they get engaged. This time around, the singles come from Houston, so we're sure to get some Southern charm mixed with "bless your heart" betrayals.

Premieres Sept. 29 on Netflix

Everything new on Netflix in September 2023

SEPTEMBER 1

A Day and a Half (SE) (Netflix Film)

In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.

Disenchantment: Part 5 (Netflix Series)

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves.

Friday Night Plan (IN) (Netflix Film)

When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.

Happy Ending (NL) (Netflix Film)

A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna's suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down.

Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 (Netflix Series)

The season's participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown.

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue - Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y - Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

SEPTEMBER 2

Love Again

SEPTEMBER 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? (JP) (Netflix Series)

They're all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one "wolf," a saboteur who's only pretending to be falling in love.

SEPTEMBER 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up comedy special from Shane Gillis.

SEPTEMBER 6

6ixtynin9 The Series (TH) (Netflix Series)

After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep — and her life takes a turn for the worse.

Infamy (PL) (Netflix Series)

Predators (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears and more of the planet's most powerful hunters as they fight against the odds to survive.

Reporting For Duty (BR) (Netflix Series)

When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (Netflix Documentary)

Survivors, whistleblowers and experts recount the Boy Scouts of America's decadeslong cover-up of sexual abuse cases and its heartbreaking impact.

Tahir's House (SA) (Netflix Series)

A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn't easy.

SEPTEMBER 7

Dear Child (DE) (Netflix Series)

A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the terrifying truth behind an unsolved disappearance years earlier.

GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) (Netflix Anime)

In the summer of 1989, four kids in Tokyo witness the emergence of the turtle kaiju Gamera, who bravely stands up against giant human-eating monsters.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

In a race to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons once and for all, the Dragon Knights face off against enemies both familiar and unexpected.

Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) (Netflix Series)

Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences.

Virgin River: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

What If (PH) (Netflix Film)

When a pair of newlywed musicians get trapped in a storm on their island honeymoon, they must face difficult truths that could tear their marriage apart.

SEPTEMBER 8

A Time Called You (KR) (Netflix Series)

A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.

Burning Body (ES) (Netflix Series)

When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) (Netflix Family)

Ash, Pikachu and their two friends Misty and Brock travel around helping Pokémon in need — all while being watched by a guardian in the sky.

Rosa Peral's Tapes (ES) (Netflix Documentary)

This true-crime documentary film features Rosa Peral's first interview from prison since she was convicted of murdering her partner aided by an ex-lover.

Selling The OC: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

O Group agents work to keep their eyes on the prize as they meet a potential new teammate, battle red-hot rumors and test the real estate waters in Cabo.

Spy Ops (Netflix Documentary)

Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents.

SEPTEMBER 12

Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) (Netflix Series)

A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series.

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf.

The Wolf of Wall Street

SEPTEMBER 13

Class Act (FR) (Netflix Series)

A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France's most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.

Freestyle (PL) (Netflix Film)

In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.

Wrestlers (Netflix Documentary)

At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this docuseries.

SEPTEMBER 14

Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) (Netflix Film)

Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess's timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.

Once Upon a Crime (JP) (Netflix Film)

While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?

Thursday's Widows (MX) (Netflix Series)

Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.

SEPTEMBER 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 (TR) (Netflix Series)

With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.

El Conde (CL) (Netflix Film)

Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight (Netflix Film)

Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.

Miseducation (MX) (Netflix Series)

After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) (Netflix Series)

A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves.

Wipeout Part 1

SEPTEMBER 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

SEPTEMBER 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 (Netflix Family)

Now that Opaline has captured Sparky's Dragonfire, the evil Alicorn is stronger than ever — and she won't stop until she has all the power of Equestria!

SEPTEMBER 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus.

The Saint of Second Chances (Netflix Documentary)

Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. But it all fell apart when Mike blew up his dad's career. Exiled from the game, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way back, determined to redeem himself. The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other.

SEPTEMBER 20

Hard Broken (LB) (Netflix Series)

A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

New Amsterdam: Season 5

SEPTEMBER 21

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) (Netflix Anime)

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) (Netflix Series)

After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin.

Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) (Netflix Series)

With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he's not the only sex therapist on campus.

SEPTEMBER 22

The Black Book (NG) (Netflix Film)

After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) (Netflix Film)

Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She’s broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can't write.

Love Is Blind: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix Family)

When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents — and the world.

SEPTEMBER 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Netflix Family)

Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs — and lots of learning!

SEPTEMBER 26

Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.

SEPTEMBER 27

Encounters (Netflix Documentary)

Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It’s not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life.

Overhaul (BR) (Netflix Film)

When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.

Street Flow 2 (FR) (Netflix Film)

Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.

SEPTEMBER 28

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix Series)

France, 1792: It begins. A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde ("Castlevania") and Clive Bradley ("Trapped") and directors Sam Deats & Adam Deats ("Castlevania").

Love is in the Air (AU) (Netflix Film)

A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) (Netflix Documentary)

For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered through exclusive interviews.

SEPTEMBER 29

Choona (IN) (Netflix Series)

When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.

Do Not Disturb (TR) (Netflix Film)

A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel, until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure.

Love Is Blind: Season 5 (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.

Nowhere (ES) (Netflix Film)

Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Netflix Family)

When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil — and save the universe as we know it.

Leaving Netflix in September 2023

Leaving 9/2/23

The Debt Collector

Leaving 9/4/23

Vampire Academy

Leaving 9/6/23

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/12/23

Colette

Leaving 9/14/23

Intervention: Season 21

Leaving 9/29/23

Annihilation

Leaving 9/30/23

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies