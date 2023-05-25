WWE Night of Champions live stream 2023: How to watch online, card

History is coming at the WWE Night of Champions live stream, as a new champion will be crowned at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.

Night of Champions 2023 start time and date • Date: Saturday (May 27)

• Start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEDT

• Kickoff show time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEDT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and AJ Styles, will compete for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, in one of the three "main events" advertised for the show. Triple H introduced the new belt the week before Backlash to fill the vacancy left by Raw not having a top-tier champion. (Sorry, Intercontinental Champion Gunther.)

Rollins seems almost too perfectly positioned for this win, as he's had the crowds vociferously behind him for months, he's actually on Raw and WWE's promo videos for the match are all about him. Meanwhile, Styles merely had an appearance on Grayson Waller's talk show.

The other big title match is for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens make their first trips with the WWE to Saudi Arabia. They defend against another pair of singles stars: Solo Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We find it weird to even consider betting against Reigns, but his side has more drama going on right now.

Elsewhere: Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have title defenses with little story. Cody Rhodes, by the way, has a kayfabe injury, but is still set to fight Brock Lensar.

Here's everything you need to watch the Night of Champions 2023 live stream:

How to watch Night of Champions from anywhere

How to watch Night of Champions live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), Night of Champions live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

Night of Champions live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to watch Night of Champions live streams in the U.S. is with Peacock. WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show. Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Night of Champions live streams in U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Night of Champions live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock (U.K. Peacock doesn't have WWE).

Night of Champions live streams in Australia

Night of Champions live streams begin at 4 a.m. AEDT.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

Night of Champions card and predictions

Our predictions are noted below

Night of Champions card and predictions

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Prediction: Brock Lesnar wins

Brock Lesnar wins Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Prediction: Zayn and Owens retain

Zayn and Owens retain Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Prediction: Seth "Freakin" Rollins wins

Seth "Freakin" Rollins wins Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Prediction: Trish Stratus wins

Trish Stratus wins Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains

Bianca Belair retains Rhea Ripley (c) vs Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Prediction: Rhea Ripley retains

Rhea Ripley retains Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali for the Intercontinental Championship

Prediction: Gunther retains

More from Tom's Guide